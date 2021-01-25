Bernie Meets Bollywood: Indians Tripping on Memes of Vermont Senator Chilling in B-Town Movies

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator, was pictured sitting cross-legged and with his hands together, sporting a grey puffer jacket paired with oversized mittens during the inauguration of Joe Biden. That snap triggered a major meme fest on social media.
Adding a desi twist to the meme mania, Indians have been morphing the viral Sanders picture into funny scenes from Bollywood movies, sending ripples across social media.
As part of the Sanders-meets-Bollywood memes, several Indian actors including Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana among others – are seen chilling with the US senator against the backdrop of their movie scenes.
The chacha in Bollywood movie @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/l7zBQWMLLl— Adfar Hassan (@CylentHeart18) January 25, 2021
#BernieSanders was last seen with Munna Bhai! 🤣#IIFA #Bollywood #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/ydCyoOFe7P— IIFA (@IIFA) January 22, 2021
Bollywood version. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/uy4qUG8fVu— Mussab Tariq (@Mussab_Tariq) January 21, 2021
never noticed before. @BernieSanders 💖 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/tXo8LNPSz0— Indus Khaitan (@1ndus) January 21, 2021
@RickSegall @Kor5bin @STUPIDREACTIONS @TheStupidFamil1— Manav Sood (@ManavSood15) January 22, 2021
Bollywood meme Ft Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/VgcgUlxPzr
My absolute last one, that pose by Bernie is so awsome. #BernieSanders #Berniememes #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/rLJjDyFgHF— 𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙈𝙊𝙊𝙍 (@tmrbhtt) January 23, 2021
Mera Haal Na Bernie Uncle Ke Jaisa Ho Gaya Hai pic.twitter.com/JbzKtMFV3R— 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙞 (@NaviKRStan) January 23, 2021
Over the weekend, Sanders told the tabloids that he was aware of the sensation his fashion choices have created around the world, while revealing a heart-warming story behind the mittens.
The mittens were hand-made from an old sweater by a teacher named Jen Ellis of Essex Junction. She gave the mittens to Sanders more than two years ago and was surprised to see him wear them.
