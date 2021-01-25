Bernie Meets Bollywood: Indians Tripping on Memes of Vermont Senator Chilling in B-Town Movies

Last week, the United States of America welcomed its 46th President Joe Biden into the Oval Office. While several aspects from Biden’s swearing-in ceremony were criticised, one thing became a global sensation overnight: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wearing giant mittens.

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator, was pictured sitting cross-legged and with his hands together, sporting a grey puffer jacket paired with oversized mittens during the inauguration of Joe Biden. That snap triggered a major meme fest on social media.

Netizens from around the world have been marvelling at Sanders memes, and Indians had their own take.

Adding a desi twist to the meme mania, Indians have been morphing the viral Sanders picture into funny scenes from Bollywood movies, sending ripples across social media.

As part of the Sanders-meets-Bollywood memes, several Indian actors including Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana among others – are seen chilling with the US senator against the backdrop of their movie scenes.

Mera Haal Na Bernie Uncle Ke Jaisa Ho Gaya Hai pic.twitter.com/JbzKtMFV3R — 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙞 (@NaviKRStan) January 23, 2021

​Over the weekend, Sanders told the tabloids that he was aware of the sensation his fashion choices have created around the world, while revealing a heart-warming story behind the mittens.

The mittens were hand-made from an old sweater by a teacher named Jen Ellis of Essex Junction. She gave the mittens to Sanders more than two years ago and was surprised to see him wear them.