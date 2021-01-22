Dynamite Blast at Quarry in India Kills Eight: Area Sealed Off as More Casualties Feared

Eight people have been found dead in an explosion at a stone mining quarry in India's Karnataka state. They were reportedly moving the explosives meant for mining-related blasts.
A truck carrying the explosives was destroyed. Some dynamite sticks fell out of a truck, which still remains a matter of concern, the police officials have said.
The possibility of subsequent explosions at the quarry in the Hunasondi area near Abbalagere village has not been ruled out, reported Indian news channel NDTV while citing police officials. Rescue operations are still underway and the officials have not ruled out the possibility of more casualties.
Presently, the area has been sealed off and bomb disposal squads have been alerted.
Pictures from the accident site have surfaced on social media.
Eight people killed in explosion at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. pic.twitter.com/gtrpMoIFSZ— Nazaket Rather (@RatherNazaket) January 22, 2021
#QuarryExplosion in Karnataka's Shivamogga area, that killed eight people. pic.twitter.com/YGpCeSk8ad— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) January 22, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the state chief of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter to express grief over the situation.
Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2021
@BSYBJP sends condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the #StoneQuarry #dynamiteexplosion. pic.twitter.com/62v1xfhu3R— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) January 22, 2021
