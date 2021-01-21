Watch Fire Break Out at Indian COVID Vaccine Manufacturer Serum Institute Facility in Pune

A fire broke out at a new manufacturing-focused building inside the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday afternoon. At present, no details on injuries or any fatalities have been reported.
Along with fire engines, police authorities as well as local administrative officials have reached the site to help in rescue and relief operations.
But the cause of the incident is still unknown.
Videos of the fire at SII are going viral on social media.
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of #Serum Institute of India in Pune. This is a new building #COVID19 vaccines are safe.#CoronaVac #Corona #VaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/JypmNMMIpB— Brijesh K N Tiwari (@brijeshkntiwari) January 21, 2021
Looks like a major fire at the Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine. Hope everyone is safe.— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) January 21, 2021
Fire at serum institute, pune.— दलीप पंचोली🇮🇳 (@DalipPancholi) January 21, 2021
#BREAKING— काननकुमार # T.A.B. 🇮🇳 (@KananHTrivedi) January 21, 2021
Looks like a major fire at the Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine. Hope everyone is safe.
The fire has severely damaged one of the SII's production plants near the Covishield manufacturing unit, Indian media has reported.
