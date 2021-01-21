Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Sets up Memorial Fund for Astrophysics Students

On the occasion of her brother and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, Shweta Singh Kirti has established a special fund in his memory, as she says he was a science buff and astrophysics enthusiast.
Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to announce that a memorial fund of $35,000 has been set up at the University of California, Berkeley, for those seeking to pursue astrophysics.
View this post on Instagram
The late actor, known for his performances in films like "M.S. Dhoni", "Chhichhore", and "Kai Po Che", would have turned 35 on Thursday. Posting a picture collage with a Chhichhore actor, she wrote, "Love you Bhai You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay".
View this post on Instagram
His fans also took to social media on his birthday sharing throwback pictures of him and posting heart-warming messages.
We wish Sushant Singh Rajput was with us today when this churning is happening.— Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) January 21, 2021
Remembering the Quantum Physicist who couldn't be allowed to fit in world of nepotism.#SushantDaypic.twitter.com/0SjIN47vwh
My poetic tribute to @itsSSR the memories will cherish forever , our poetic musical evenings our unending talks and so much more / u touched my life n soul/ I wish u loads of happiness and peace / Justice will happen my friend / vaada hai - #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/IylHAtSA2o— 🦋ꜱᴍɪᴛᴀ ᴘᴀʀɪᴋʜ - ꜱꜱʀ 🦋 (@smitaparikh2) January 21, 2021
My teeny tiny tribute to Sush♡— Jo🦋:(: (@Iam_Nd_Iam_Not_) January 21, 2021
Love You Moon Child @itsSSR ♡
Come back otherwise you have to bear with My terrible signing. #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/9ghQ4zdwjY
The mixture of Humanity and Daring is the most unusual and important.— Shoroni :): 🦋 (@RememberPhoton7) January 21, 2021
~@itsSSR #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/y3FLyycahr
The beloved actor shocked millions of fans with his sudden death on 14 June 2020. The case is being investigated by three different agencies.
Several Bollywood celebrities, as well as Sushant's family and friends, have been questioned over his death. His former girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly supplying the actor with drugs. However, in the absence of substantial evidence, she was later released by the court.
All comments
Show new comments (0)