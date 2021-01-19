Register
15:19 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Shyam Saran Negi casting his vote inside the polling booth in Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh

    Independent India's First Voter Has Never Missed an Election: 103-Year-Old Casts Ballot Again

    © Photo : Dr Avaninder Kumar (Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh)
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081814764_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_dec18fcf5cfbca11e8ba8f4a462c447d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101191081813541-independent-indias-first-voter-has-never-missed-an-election-103-year-old-casts-ballot-again/

    Nestled at the foothills of the towering 6,050-metre mountain Kinnaur Kailash is a small town called Kalpa. Situated on the old Hindustan-Tibet Road, 260 km from the Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla, it is one of the most remote regions of the country. India's eldest voter lives there.

    The far-flung village of Kalpa, in the tough-terrained Himalayas, boasts a resident who has exhibited his strong faith in democracy.

    Shyam Saran Negi was the first Indian to cast his vote in the first general election in independent India way back in 1951. Seventy years later, he is still exercising his right with as much conviction and enthusiasm as he did the first time. 

    On Sunday, the 103-year-old Negi cast his vote once again in the ongoing Panchayat elections to elect village heads in Himachal Pradesh.  

    He walked the 100-metre distance to the polling booth on his own, refusing the wheelchair offered by the district authorities. They had rolled out the red carpet to welcome him. 

    Shyam Saran Negi being greeted at Kalpa Polling Booth by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on the right (folded hands) while SDM Kalpa Dr Avaninder Kumar (on the left wearing black coat) looks on
    © Photo : Dr Avaninder Kumar (Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh)
    Shyam Saran Negi being greeted at Kalpa Polling Booth by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on the right (folded hands) while SDM Kalpa Dr Avaninder Kumar (on the left wearing black coat) looks on

    Speaking to Sputnik, Negi, a retired school teacher, said the vote is the biggest power granted to citizens in a democratic country and everyone must make use of it.

    The centenarian has never missed a vote - be it for parliamentary elections, state elections, or village elections. 

    "It is sad to see that many youngsters don't go out to vote in elections. Voting is the most significant right given to citizens. If we don't contribute by casting our vote then what right do we have to complain against the system? Everyone must vote and make democracy a success", he said.

    District Administration Greets Shyam Saran

    Hemraj Bairwa, a top administrative officer from the Kinnaur district, who welcomed Negi near the polling booth, said: "He was so excited to be casting a vote again".

    "Even at the polling booth, he told everybody that it is after a lot of struggle that India attained independence in 1947. Everyone should participate in the elections which are the most integral part of a democratic set up. It was his message to all, especially the youth. It is wonderful that his heart is still so young", the officer told Sputnik.

    Dr Avanider Kumar, the Sub Divisional Magistrate for Kalpa who organised the red carpet welcome for the country's first voter, said "It is a wonder that this man has never missed casting a vote in any election. Despite inclement weather and his frail health, it was heartening to see his eagerness, his faith in democracy".

    Shyam Saran Negi taking part in a function organised by Kalpa administrative authorities in his honor
    © Photo : Dr Avaninder Kumar (Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh)
    Shyam Saran Negi taking part in a function organised by Kalpa administrative authorities in his honor

    "He became country's first voter since elections in the tribal areas were held during independent India's first general election in 1951", Dr Kumar added.

    Negi's contribution came to light nearly 45 years after he quietly kept doing his bit for democracy. It was in 2007 that the Election Commission of India tracked him down from details in photo electoral rolls.

    In 2014, the Election Commission of India made Negi its Brand Ambassador. Today, he is a source of inspiration for all.

     

    Shyam Saran – An Inspiration for Family and Village

    According to Shyam Saran's youngest son C.P. Negi, his father continues to inspire everyone in the family, in the village, and the whole country due to his commitment to the electoral system.

    "He has 8 children, 28 grandchildren and my son, who is 20 years old, cast votes alongside him for the first time during these ongoing Panchayat elections", he added. He said his father, who served as a physical education teacher in the village school, follows news and politics in the country with deep interest. Although hard of hearing, the son said, he's in "excellent" health.

    "You cannot make out that he is over 100 years old. He eats well and insists on walking on his own to polling booths, however inclement the weather might be", he added.  

    Asked how he views the significance of voting, Shyam Saran said: "The youth of the country have not witnessed the struggles faced by people before independence when we were enslaved. We need to teach them how hard fought the independence is. Only then they will understand the true value of a vote".

    Related:

    India's Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule for State of Bihar Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Curtain Rises on Dance of Democracy in India: 1st Phase Polling Begins
    India’s Nationalist BJP Wins Key Vote in Crisis-Hit State of Madhya Pradesh
    Tags:
    voting, elections, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse