18:22 GMT19 January 2021
    Chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji, during a press conference to announce the company's financial results for the fourth quarter of the year 2011-12 at Wipro's facility in Bangalore on 25 April 2012.

    'Never Let Things Go to Your Head': Tech Billionaire Azim Premji's Son Shares Dad's Wise Advice

    On 29 December 2020, Indian tech giant Wipro celebrated its 75th anniversary. It was founded by Mohamed Premji, the Rice King of Burma, as Western India Palm Refined Oil Limited. But his son, Azim - also 75 - is the one who drove the business to its present size and has twice been listed by TIME Magazine one of the 100 most influential people.

    Indian tech billionaire Azim Premji's son Rishad Premji posted a throwback picture of his father on Twitter on Tuesday while sharing what lessons he has learnt from him.

    In a tweet, he mentioned how his father began his career when he inherited a vegetable oil business from his father at the early age of 21 and went on to build a global tech conglomerate.

    ​The tweet has garnered much attention online and has been retweeted many a time while being liked more than 16,000 times since being posted.

    Rishad, who took over Wipro, a company founded by his grandfather, as chairman in July 2019, has been sharing old pictures and memories along with some anecdotes of his family on his timeline over the past few days.

    Reacting to Rishad's latest post, one netizen described Ajim Premji as a "legend" and another called him a "true visionary".

