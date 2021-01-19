'Never Let Things Go to Your Head': Tech Billionaire Azim Premji's Son Shares Dad's Wise Advice

Indian tech billionaire Azim Premji's son Rishad Premji posted a throwback picture of his father on Twitter on Tuesday while sharing what lessons he has learnt from him.
In a tweet, he mentioned how his father began his career when he inherited a vegetable oil business from his father at the early age of 21 and went on to build a global tech conglomerate.
My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati biz at 21 & over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all he’s achieved, he hasn’t changed at all. I’ve learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head. #75YearsofWipro #TheStoryofWipro pic.twitter.com/yDT6yp6nxd— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 19, 2021
The tweet has garnered much attention online and has been retweeted many a time while being liked more than 16,000 times since being posted.
Rishad, who took over Wipro, a company founded by his grandfather, as chairman in July 2019, has been sharing old pictures and memories along with some anecdotes of his family on his timeline over the past few days.
My grandparents Gulbanoo & MH Premji. She a Dr. who helped found a childrens hospital, he founded Western India Vegetable Prdts, later Wipro. They were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes. I didn’t know him at all but I still miss her. #TheStoryofWipro #75yearsofWipro pic.twitter.com/qNuOlSpIwx— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 4, 2021
Reacting to Rishad's latest post, one netizen described Ajim Premji as a "legend" and another called him a "true visionary".
True visionary ! pic.twitter.com/eQe15Dq5Ec— Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot) January 19, 2021
Legend, God bless him!— Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) January 19, 2021
