'Kids Need Video Games': Users Mock Clip of PLA Troops Playing, Dancing Amid Border Woes With India

After eight rounds of diplomatic talks, India and China have not yet found a compromise to resolve the border stand-off in the Ladakh region. Tensions escalated back in April 2020 when troops from the two Asian countries accused each other of violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Giving a glimpse into the recreational activities Chinese soldiers indulge in while on duty, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of Chinese publication the Global Times, shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 47-second clip shows Chinese troops from the People’s Liberation Amy (PLA) playing video games, streaming films, and enjoying dance-offs inside tents mounted on icy terrain.

In addition to guard missions, Chinese frontier forces on plateaus also enjoy diverse recreational activities. pic.twitter.com/XltwWdAZBy — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) January 19, 2021

​Netizens from India as well as from other countries jumped to the comments section to post satirical comments about Chinese troops amid the ongoing Sino-Indian border dispute in Ladakh.

Yes, Video games are required for kids, besides that is the only place they will be able to win, with electronic machine games. A must for all trips with kids is diapers and video games. Summarizes PLA perfectly. — A Sailesh Chandra (@sailesh1111) January 19, 2021

Stop playing games 🤦and get some training. pic.twitter.com/hDX8CDJpZp — Avinash kumar (@avinashkr1992) January 19, 2021

Getting college freshmen to perform as "soldiers" for propaganda. 捧腹! 😂😂😂 — Reginald Johnston (@ReginaldJohnst7) January 19, 2021

I think instead of countries fighting wars where lives are lost, we instead have our troops battle it out on Dance Dance Revolution. — TimThousand (@thousand_tim) January 19, 2021

Diverse recreational activities...Lmao these fucking babies would get destroyed in a real war. This is super embarrassing dude — CZs Knob (@CzsKnob) January 19, 2021

​For the past months, Hu and the official Twitter account of the Global Times have frequently posted videos of Chinese troops training in tough conditions.

These videos have been mocked by netizens - many from India, who have posted strongly-worded comments and trolled Chinese troops in the wake of a deadly standoff between the soldiers of the two South Asian countries in the Ladakh region. In June 2020, India lost 20 soldiers in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops.

Both the countries have been trying to resolve the border stand-off through diplomatic talks, but as of now, no concrete plan has been devised to ease the tensions.