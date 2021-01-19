Cricket: India Makes History by Retaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy With Triumph in Brisbane

India and Australia entered the final Test match of their series with both teams tied at 1-1. It turned out to be an exciting five-day match for sports lovers, as India was showing resilience despite witnessing a lot of injuries. Also, India played largely without captain Virat Kohli, who returned early as his wife was expecting their first child.

Team India made history on Tuesday by retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, winning the series in Brisbane 2-1. On the final day of the match, India was chasing a target of 328 to win against the mighty Aussies.

The defeat in Brisbane marks Australia's first loss at the venue after 31 Test matches. Also, India has become the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba (Brisbane) since the West Indies in 1988, while it's their first victory at this venue.

In the last day of the final match, a brilliant batting display by Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant helped India win by three wickets. The crucial win came just minutes before around three overs were to be bowled for the final Test to be declared concluded.

Coming into the series, India was expected to give a tough fight to the Aussies, but the performance in the first Test match dented India's chances.

India was bundled out for its lowest score of 36 in the second inning of the first Test match.

Later, the departure of regular captain Virat Kohli for home was seen as a big advantage to the Aussies and they were expected to win the series comfortably. But the resilient Indian team bounced back and won the Test series 2-1.

The Indian team won the second Test and managed to draw the third one, winning praise from its fans across the world.

India's cricket board the BCCI has announced INR 50 million ($682,967) as a bonus for the victorious team.

The incredible turnaround in the series prompted cricket fans to congratulate the young Indian team.

You don't just play & love test cricket for nothing.



Brilliant game. Congratulations India on the win, & Australia for a great series! #Testcricket #AUSvIND — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 19, 2021

This was His team. This is His win. This might still be Virat Kohli’s era but this is Ajinkya Rahane’s moment #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YB0wJ1acQQ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 19, 2021

From 36 all out to chasing 330 on a 5th day pitch. That’s just cricket #GabbaTest #INDvsAUS — Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) January 19, 2021

​In 2018-19, India made history by winning the first-ever Test series on Australian soil. They defeated the Aussies 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.