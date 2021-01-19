15 Labourers Sleeping on Footpath Crushed to Death by Truck in Indian PM Modi's Home State

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences over the tragic incident in his home state of Gujarat.

As many as 15 migrant labourers have been crushed to death while several others have suffered injuries after a truck ran over them in the Indian state of Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place in Kosamba when the labourers were sleeping on a footpath.

"A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane following which the driver of the truck lost control and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping", the Gujarat Police said in a statement.

A total of 18 labourers were sleeping on the footpath, police said, adding that 12 of them died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries during treatment.

​"All of the labourers were from the state of Rajasthan. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is critical", a senior Gujarat Police official told Sputnik.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced an ex-gratia of INR 200,000 ($2,733) each for the family members of those who lost their lives. INR 50,000 ($683) each would be given to those injured.