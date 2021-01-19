Register
10:39 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sajid Khan, center, during a press conference to promote film 'Houseful' in Ahmadabad, India

    Late Actress Jiah Khan's Sister Accuses Director Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080432898_0:-1:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_06b55c1af331ec5a97202e89d336bcd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101191081803424-late-actress-jiah-khans-sister-accuses-director-sajid-khan-of-sexual-harassment/

    The rise of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood, which was inspired by a global campaign against sexual harassment in 2018, brought director Sajid Khan under fire. He was accused of sexual assault by several actresses. The most recent is late actress Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma, who has claimed that he sexually assaulted her sister too.

    A shocking allegation made by the sister of late actress Jiah Khan, Karishma, against filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has been at the heart of the #MeToo controversy in India, has sparked an uproar on social media once again. 

    A video clip from the second part of the BBC's recent documentary "Death In Bollywood" shows Karishma opening up about how Sajid had allegedly sexually harassed Jiah, who worked with him on the movie "Housefull" in 2010.

    “It was a rehearsal, she (Jiah) was reading the scripts and he (Sajid) asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening’. She came home and cried”, Karishma said in the clip, which has since gone viral.

    “She (Jiah) said, ‘I have a contract, and if I leave, he’ll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I’ll be sexually harassed, it is a lose-lose situation’. So, she did do the film”.

    The series also features a clip from a press conference for "Housefull", in which Jiah can be seen sharing the stage with Sajid and other star cast and jokingly saying: “Can I say bad things about you Sajid? He’s the worst director I’ve ever worked with, made my life completely hell”.

    Karishma also shared her own ordeal when Sajid supposedly made sexual advances towards her, and Jiah stood up for her.

    “I remember going to Sajid Khan’s house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must’ve been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said ‘Oh she wants sex’. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said ‘No what are you talking about’, and he said, ‘Look at the way she’s sitting’".

    “My sister said, ‘No she’s innocent, she’s young, she doesn’t know what she wants’. And then we left shortly after that”, Karishma said.

    While netizens have been slamming the filmmaker for roaming scot-free despite so many cases of sexual harassment against him, actress Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the allegations, saying: “The world is not ideal. You are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you, you have to save yourself”.

    She connected Jiah’s alleged suicide with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan on 14 June in his apartment in Mumbai city last year.

    The three-part controversial series "Death In Bollywood" by the BBC was released recently in the UK and revolves around late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan's life and her sudden death. On 3 June 2013, Jiah was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Mumbai. 

    The second part of the series brought to light sexual harassment incidents by Sajid, who was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by actresses Sonali Chopra, Rachel White, and Dimple Paul.

    Related:

    B-Town Actress Kangana Slams Police for Inaction Against #MeToo Accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
    B-Town Witnesses Storm as Actress Payal Ghosh Accuses Anurag Kashyap of #MeToo, Drags Other Celebs
    #ArrestSajidKhan Trends as Actor-Filmmaker Faces Fresh Sexual Harassment Charge
    Tags:
    celebrity scandal, celebrity gossip, celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood, Bollywood, MeToo, MeToo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris wears an elegant one-shoulder satin bodycon gown at Showtime's 2012 EMMYEVE Soiree held at Sunset Tower on 22 September 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse