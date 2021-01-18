Register
13:19 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A participant displays an artist's impression of the India map decorated with a saffron shawl as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate government revoking disputed Kashmir's special status in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

    From Temple Desecration to Religious Conversion: Modi's BJP Boosts Hindu Politics in South India

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107647/28/1076472887_0:222:2851:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_1a0500c2b15cf17824fdac4f99c4ab81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101181081801571-from-temple-desecration-to-religious-conversion-modis-bjp-boosts-hindu-politics-in-south-india/

    Despite bagging massive mandates in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is still considered a party of Hindi-speaking people. So far, the BJP’s only real electoral success in the south has been in Karnataka. Riding on Narendra Modi’s popularity, the BJP now aims to win states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

    In a hope to gain a foothold in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh among Hindu voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a political and religious public awareness campaign, referred to as Rath Yatra, in the state in the coming month.

    The development comes after a 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama in Ramatheertham village in Vizianagaram was found desecrated on 28 December last year. There have been several incidents of Hindu temples and idols being desecrated in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, currently governed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, a fourth-generation Christian. On 22 December, animal flesh pieces were found scattered at the sacred Krishna temple in Darsi, a town in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

    In September, 100-year-old chariot at the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in East Godavari district was burnt. The same month, another Hindu god idol installed in a Shiva Temple in Chittoor district was found damaged.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that more than 20 such incidents of temple vandalism have taken place in the state in the past 18 months.

    Besides the BJP, the state regional party Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which governed the state in the past, has accused the government led by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of not acting tough against the culprits.

    "One should not show such religious intolerance. The slogan Jai Sri Ram is resounding in Ayodhya at present. The Lord Rama temple at Ramatheertham has always been held in high regard in Andhra. In such a temple, miscreants beheaded the Rama statue. However, the government is not taking any steps to catch the culprits", TDP leader and former state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said.

    BJP convenor Sunil Deodhar told Sputnik, “The ruling chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is Christian. And now he’s focusing on converting Dalits ('untouchables') and reserve class Hindus into Christianity, and desecrating temples is one of the steps”.

    The Telangana Case

    Contrary to low-profile poll campaigns held in the past by all the political parties for local body elections, the BJP launched an unprecedented do-or-die battle in Hyderabad, India’s tech city, last December during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The party deployed all the top leaders, including Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath, known for divisive politics by poll watchers, for the election.

    The saffron party registered a stunning performance as it emerged as the second-largest party, dislodging the state's governing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from half the seats it had held. The BJP won 48, a 12-fold jump from the 2016 election.

    Poll watchers attributed this victory to a bipolar contest where the BJP relied on Hindu votes in the city, which has a Muslim population of 43 percent.

    This election sharpened the religious divide and consolidated the Hindu votes firmly behind the BJP. The party has now aimed to resonate this line in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which has increasingly witnessed signs of religious polarisation since Jaganmohan Reddy came to power in May 2019.

    In the 2019 parliamentary election, the BJP didn't get a single seat in the state and its vote share dropped to 0.84 percent compared with three percent in 2014. However, rival Chandrababu Naidu, a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has of late been more proactive in responding to any communal clashes or demands from Hindus in the state, which poll watchers see as an attempt to consolidate Hindu votes — approximately 88 percent of the total population — against Jaganmohan Reddy.

    However, opposition parties of the state, including the BJP, claimed that religious conversion is at an all-time high under the Reddy government, and Christians now constitute over 12 percent of the total population.

    What Lies Ahead?

    Communal tension is high in Andhra Pradesh, and the BJP catches the attention of the people in the state by raising the temple and conversion issues, said Narendra Popula, a senior journalist who has been covering the state politics for the past 30 years.

    “Hinduism has always been dominating in the state. But then the state also has a large number of backward communities that are getting converted to Christianity by the missionary in the lure of a good education, jobs, and anything. The conversion is not a new concept in the state; it’s been going on here for the past 100 years. But now when the chief minister is Christian, it gives an option for the BJP to accuse the chief minister and call him anti-Hindu”, Papula, who is an editor with IANS said.

    In September 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh decided to pay $70 as a monthly honorarium to pastors. The Reddy government also allocated a special fund to sponsor Bible tours across the state, including financial assistance for weddings of Christian girls, among others.

    “Not just BJP, but other regional parties are also targeting Jagan Mohan Reddy’s religion”, the senior journalist stressed. “It is too early to comment if all these temple vandalism incidents will help the saffron party or not, but, surely it will make a ground for the BJP in the state. Religion is a sensitive topic, and it holds the nerve of people”, he added.

    Related:

    With Grand Lord Ram Temple in Place, Ayodhya’s Economy All Set for Massive Facelift
    Drenched in Devotion: Decked Up Temples Across India Flocked With Devotees For New Year Prayers
    Hindu Nationalist Organisation VHP Releases Documentary to Raise Funds for Lord Rama's Temple
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse