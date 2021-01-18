Twitterstorm as Placards of Indian PM Modi Seen at Freedom Rally in Pakistan

Sindhudesh, the idea to create a separate homeland for the Sindhi community, independent of Pakistan, was mooted soon after Bangladesh was created in Pakistan’s Sindh region where people are now struggling to break free and have their own region.

Netizens deluged Twitter only a day after a freedom rally in Sann, a small town in the Jamshoro district of Sindh province, where demonstrators were seen appealing for help in their drive to establish a Sindh homeland from various world leaders, including the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Several protesters were seen holding placards of Modi and other world leaders including US President-Elect Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Shafi Burfat, the founder and current chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a political party fighting Sindhudesh Freedom from Pakistan, took to Twitter to urge Prime Minister Modi to support them and posted a video of the protest.

Burfat has been hiding for more than two decades, and JSMM was declared a terrorist organisation by the Pakistan government in 2013.

The video of people raising slogans such as “we want freedom” went viral with netizens either supportive or sarcastic about Modi.

A netizen blasted the anti-Indian government voices in Kashmir, saying that it is in fact Pakistan which is going to pieces.

Some just expressed their support for Prime Minister Modi, saying that India is lucky to have such a leader.

​However, some netizens chose to mock Modi over the issue.

​Another netizen said Modi will not do anything.

​Another social media user accused the Pakistani army of giving "a bad name" to Sindh protesters by introducing such placards.