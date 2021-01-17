PM Modi Invited to G7 Summit in UK in June, Boris Johnson Likely to Visit India Before Event

India, Australia, and South Korea have been invited as guest countries at the Group of Seven (G7) summit 2021 to be held in June in Cornwall. It will unite leading democratic economies – UK, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, the US – and the European Union, to "help the world build back better from coronavirus."

The United Kingdom has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit, which will be held in Cornwall in June 2021.

"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener, and more prosperous," the British High Commission said in a press statement said.

Today Prime Minister @borisjohnson officially launched the UK’s G7 Presidency. We will use our Presidency of this unique forum of democratic nations to lead the world and #BuildBackBetter from coronavirus 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇩🇪🇫🇷🇮🇹🇯🇵🇨🇦🇪🇺#G7UK pic.twitter.com/4zhNLxvifG — G7 UK (@G7) January 17, 2021

The statement also says Johnson is also likely to visit the India "ahead of the G7.”

Highlighting the growing cooperation between Delhi and London over the fight against the coronavirus, the statement says:

"As the 'pharmacy of the world', India already supplies more than 50 percent of the world's vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our Prime Ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7."

The UK PM is also quoted as saying that the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action “to tackle the greatest challenges we face."

“From cancelling developing world debt to our universal condemnation of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the world has looked to the G7 to apply our shared values and diplomatic might to create a more open and prosperous planet,” he said.

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future,” he added.

Aside from India, the UK has also invited Australia and South Korea to attend to “deepen the expertise and experience around the table.”

Johnson had accepted Modi’s invitation to be the guest of honour at India’s Republic Day parade scheduled for 26 January 2021, but cancelled his visit after announcing a nationwide lockdown to combat the rise of the new strain of coronavirus.