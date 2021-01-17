Bollywood Actor Mahesh Manjrekar Booked for Road Rage, Allegedly Slapped and Abused Motorist

Bollywood filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar is in trouble for reportedly being involved in a road rage incident that took place on 15 January in the Indian city of Pune in Maharashtra state.
A video has surfaced on the internet where Mahesh can be seen locking horns with another driver in front of a crowd.
According to a complaint registered with Yavat Police station in Pune, the complainant Kailash Satpute hit Manjarekar's car from the back "mistakenly" on its way to Solapur, where his car was damaged.
Film director Mahesh Manjrekar's car received minor damage while he was heading towards Solapur on Saturday #MaheshManjrekar #Viral #Viralvideo #Pune #Solapur #Bollywood #PunePolice pic.twitter.com/Q1chdMmqMp— The Bridge Chronicle (@TBChronicle) January 17, 2021
Manjrekar reportedly lost his cool and allegedly slapped and abused the driver. A non-cognisable offence has been registered against the actor for road rage, according to Indian news wire agency ANI.
Sputnik tried to reach the actor but he remained unavailable for quotes.
