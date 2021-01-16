Register
07:24 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A paramedic administers a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a health worker

    Fear and Excitement Among Indian Healthcare Workers Receiving First COVID Vaccine Jabs

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/10/1081785668_0:140:3018:1838_1200x675_80_0_0_ff5a720eb9eb15ee940caf985913cdab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101161081785614-fear-and-excitement-among-indian-healthcare-workers-receiving-first-covid-vaccine-jabs/

    The first phase of India's massive vaccination drive formally began on Saturday, as three million healthcare workers are waiting their turn to receive the first shots. UK's Covishield and Indian-developed Covaxin are the two vaccines being administered to the country's 1.36 billion people over the coming days.

    India on Saturday kick-started one of the world's biggest COVID vaccination drives, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the first phase of the country's vaccine programme, which is slated to witness nearly 30 million Indian healthcare workers receiving either Covishield or Covaxin.

    "There are more than 100 countries in the world which have a population of less than 30 million. But India, in the first phase itself, plans to inoculate 30 million of its citizens," PM Modi said in his video address to mark the vaccine drive's inauguration.

    ​Around 300,000 healthcare workers at 3,006 sites across India are scheduled to receive the jab on Saturday.

    ​Talking to Sputnik, healthcare workers at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi expressed nervousness and excitement over receiving the first vaccine shots.

    "Since the call, I have been a little nervous. There is a sense of fear among us. As the time is coming near the ward, my heart rate is increasing. The fear of reaction is there," Paramjeet Kaur, a healthcare worker, told Sputnik before going in to receive her vaccine shot.

    Razia Anjum and Paramjeet Kaur
    © Sputnik / Advitya Bahl
    Razia Anjum and Paramjeet Kaur

    Sanjeev Sharma, another healthcare professional, says that he was excited at the prospect of receiving the shot. 

    "I feel it is for the nation and we [healthcare workers] had to take the initiative to build the confidence of the entire nation," said Sharma.

    Sanjeev Sharma, who works at the cash counter of the Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality Hospital in Delhi
    © Sputnik / Advitya Bahl
    Sanjeev Sharma, who works at the cash counter of the Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality Hospital in Delhi

    India's vaccination programme will be divided into phases, which will witness its entire 1.3+ billion population vaccinated with either Covaxin or Covishield. While Covaxin was conceptualised in the countryby Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, Covisheld was jointly developed by the University of Oxford and British pharma company Astra Zeneca. In India, Covishield is being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

    Related:

    CDC: Highly Contagious UK COVID-19 Variant May Become Dominant US Strain by March
    India's COVID Race: Efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech Vaccines Questioned by Experts
    Serum Institute of India Halts Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
    Tags:
    India, COVID-19, AstraZeneca
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse