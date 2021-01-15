Register
13:43 GMT15 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (File)

    Modi's Security Advisor Visits Kabul to Dispel Concerns on India's 'Non-Involvement' in Taliban Deal

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, Pool
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106349/21/1063492191_0:209:4000:2459_1200x675_80_0_0_99d32d11fe6b223bbe91999ccc3cbf0e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101151081777404-modis-security-advisor-visits-kabul-to-dispel-concerns-on-indias-non-involvement-in-taliban-deal/

    Recent visits by top Taliban leaders to Pakistan ahead of the second rounds of talks that began this month have caused concerns in India about the close ties between the insurgent group and Islamabad. Pakistan has already advised against India's involvement in Afghanistan, accusing New Delhi of launching terror attacks from the war-torn country.

    India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to Kabul this week was in response to Afghanistan's "concerns" that New Delhi wasn't "actively participating" in the Afghan Peace Process, sources in the Indian security establishment have told Sputnik.

    "Though we (India) support any initiative which is Afghan led and controlled, the reality is that on ground we are not actively participating," sources said.

    "Afghans have a feeling that India is not part of the peace process," they added.

    A high-level Indian delegation headed by Doval paid a two-day visit to the war-ravaged country on 13 and 14 January. The visit came after the resumption of the second round of intra-Afghan talks this month, days before the incoming Joe Biden administration is slated to take charge in Washington.

    During his trip, Doval held a series of meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Amrullah Saleh, the First Vice President, as well as former President Hamid Karzai.

    The Afghan government officials said that New Delhi and Kabul were “synchronising efforts” to establish peace and combat terrorism in the country, amid a recent surge in violence which the authorities have blamed on the Taliban.

    ​"The Taliban is a major player and it is a fact that their leaders are by and large strongly connected with Pakistan," said Indian security sources, expressing concerns over close linkages between the insurgent group and Islamabad.

    The Taliban’s chief negotiator in the peace process, Mullah Abdul Hakim, and the head of the Taliban office in Qatar, Mullah Baradar had been in Pakistan for a prolonged stay before the resumption of the second round of talks.

    “Pakistan must be fearing the consequences of teh complete withdrawal of the US as due to its own internal situation it would not be of any benefit to the Taliban anymore.

    “Moreover, with the US gone, the Taliban will call the shots as they would be out of the clutches of the ISI (Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence). Thus, they would care least for Pakistan as they would have nothing to gain from them anymore,” said the Indian sources. 

    However, sources cautiously added that it remains to be seen if the Biden administration made good on the outgoing Trump administration’s word on pulling out American troops completely.

    Sources noted that the Taliban has yet to recognise the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border (Durand Line), as they pointed towards the “political convenience” of the Taliban-Islamabad relationship.

    India Enjoys Goodwill in Afghanistan

    Despite not being a major player in the Afghan Peace Process, sources said that Doval had been told about the “immense goodwill” that New Delhi enjoys in the eyes of Afghanistan’s population.

    India is Afghanistan’s largest regional donor and has extended development assistance worth over $3 billion to Kabul. India’s aid to Afghanistan includes the building of a new Parliament House and supplying of 1.1 million metric tonnes of wheat to the country, among other projects.

    Such is the closeness of ties between Kabul and Delhi that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in November 2020 accused New Delhi of using Afghanistan as a base to launch terror attacks on Chinese targets in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

    Both Kabul and New Delhi categorically rejected Khan’s charges.

    "This desperate attempt (Pakistan accusing India of perpetrating terror attacks from Afghanistan) will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics," India’s foreign ministry stated at the time.

    Related:

    Afghanistan's Taliban Concerned With Trump's Health, Hope He'll Prevail Over Biden in November
    Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
    Zarif Urges US to Get Out of Afghanistan, Accuses Trump of Using Taliban Talks for Electioneering
    Tags:
    India, Pakistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse