'I Had The Game Wrong': Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Handwritten Note Revealed

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred in hit films such as “M.S. Dhoni”, “Chhichhore”, and “Kai Po Che!”, shocked millions of his fans with his sudden demise on 14 June 2020. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Mumbai, with his death sparking public uproar as his fans alleged it was a murder and not suicide.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, left millions inspired by penning down his life journey and aspirations and often sharing this with his fans on social media.

One such handwritten note from his diary has been revealed by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on social media. In the note, he reflected upon 30 years of his life.

“I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school & grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective”.

“I am not okay the way I am but if I got good at things.... I realised I had the game wrong because the GAME was always to find out what I already was!"

​This handwritten note has come as a big surprise to his fans, who have been running a campaign on social media demanding justice for Sushant and seeking a verdict on the investigation carried out by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Netizens have taken to social media, reacting to the post as they recall how inspiring he was.

So far, several Bollywood celebrities as well as Sushant's family and friends have been questioned in connection to his death. His ex-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was also arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly supplying the actor with drugs and being involved in a Bollywood drug syndicate. However, in the absence of substantial evidence, Chakroborty was released by the court.