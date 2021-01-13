Panic at Srinagar Airport as IndiGo Plane Damaged After Hitting Snow on Runway

On Wednesday afternoon, an IndiGo plane taking off for Delhi from Srinagar Airport in Jammu and Kashmir was damaged after colliding with hard snow on the runaway, causing panic among passengers.
Flight number 6E-2559 was carrying 233 passengers on board when the incident occurred. No causalities were reported.
Pictures of the plane have made their way onto social media, giving a glimpse of the situation.
Engine of Indigo plane carrying 233 passengers hits accumulated snow at #Srinagar Airport @Aaisnrairport on wednesday The incident occurred at 12:30 PM.All the passengers were evacuated from the plane. There was delay in the take off due to the incident. Reports (KNT) #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/UYCAEWaaOs— Peerzada Waseem (@Waseemjourno) January 13, 2021
Panic at Srinagar Airport: Engine of Indigo plane carrying 233 passengers hits accumulated snow.— Afroz Alam🏴☠️ (@AfrozJournalist) January 13, 2021
Over 200 passengers on board had a close shave after an airplane’s engine hit with accumulated snow at Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday.
@irfanquraishi85 pic.twitter.com/548wJ51x9E
Earlier this month, the Airport Authority of India took to Twitter to inform travellers that Srinagar Airport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a company for snow removal from the apron area called Beacon.
Due to the heavy snowfall, in the past weeks, flights landing and taking off from Srinagar Airport have been suspended repeatedly to avoid accidents.
