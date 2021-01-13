Register
13 January 2021
    FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2008 file photo, Bollywood actress Jia Khan smiles during a promotional event of her forthcoming Hindi movie Ghajini in Bangalore, India. Police said the son of a Bollywood couple was arrested Monday, June 10, 2013 on suspicion of abetting the suicide of Khan.

    Death in Bollywood: Netizens Outraged by BBC Series on Late Actress Jiah Khan

    India
    On 3 June 2013, actress Jiah Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Mumbai. Khan's mother accused her alleged boyfriend actor Sooraj Pancholi of abusing her, both physically and mentally, and driving her to suicide. Sooraj was arrested a week later but was granted bail on 1 July 2013.

    One of the most controversial deaths in Bollywood that still remains a mystery is that of 25-year-old actress, Jiah Khan, who is believed to have committed suicide on 3 June 2013.

    The case, which was being investigated by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), brought Sooraj Pancholi, her alleged boyfriend, under the spotlight.

    The BBC's three-part documentary has been released only in the UK and throws more light on her death, questioning the investigation by the CBI and Mumbai police, and various theories that were circulating at the time.

    Although the series features Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan who is still fighting for justice for her daughter, it includes interviews with Sooraj Pancholi and his father Aditya giving their side of the story. Khan's mother claimed it was a case of homicide and not suicide.

    The documentary has inspired fresh controversy and is raising many questions about the death of Bollywood’s rising star.

    Netizens have risen in anger against Sooraj Pancholi who was the prime suspect in the case and was arrested and jailed for 21 days in June 2013 for allegedly driving Jiah to suicide as well as physically and mentally abusing her.

    Many users drew parallels with the death in June 2020 of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who likewise was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his flat in Mumbai. His supposed suicide is being investigated by India's top three agencies. 

    Jiah Khan made her acting debut at the age of 18 alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd and went on to work on blockbuster films Ghajini, starring the heavyweight Aamir Khan, and Housefull featuring Akshay Kumar.

