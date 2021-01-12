Adult Jokes Flood Twitter as Rajasthan Man Admits Selling Indian Army Info to Pakistan for Nudes

Officials from the Rajasthan State Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of spying and leaking sensitive information related to the Indian Army to Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Satyanarayan Paliwal, a man from India's Rajasthan state, was reportedly providing Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with leads on the Indian Army's movements along the border regions as well as the Pokhran firing range, located near the state's Jaisalmer city, in exchange for nudes being sent to him by Pakistani women who claimed to be from the country's intelligence agency.

During the interrogation, Paliwal told the police officials that his greed for naked pictures from Pakistani women kept him roped in the illegal work, Indian publication India Today reported, adding that such an action qualifies as an act of treason in India.

The news has gone viral on social media, leading netizens to make fun of people like Paliwal, who find themselves in major trouble lusting for sexual favours. Many netizens also expressed anger at Paliwal for betraying the country just for some fun time.

​The man had been in contact with the ISI for a long time through social media and was honey-trapped, media reports added, citing sources from the Indian intelligence wing.

Several documents on the Indian Army were found stored on his mobile phone when the cops arrested Paliwal.

As of now, the police are further probing the man to unearth if anybody else from India is involved in similar illegal and anti-national activities.