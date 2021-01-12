India's First Eco-Friendly Cow Dung Paint Launched

The Indian government on Tuesday launched a one-of-a-kind eco-friendly "Khadi Prakritik Paint", which has cow dung as its main ingredient.
Launched by Nitin Gadkari, the federal minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, this non-toxic paint is known for its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, which make it odourless and free from heavy metals.
"Khadi Prakritik Paint is available in two forms—distemper paint and plastic emulsion paint. The paint, with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, is free from heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, and cadmium", an official statement reads.
The wait is finally over! #Khadi Prakritik Paint is being launched today. Available in both Distemper & Emulsion, the paint is eco-friendly, cost-effective, and natural thermal insulator. This innovative effort will go a long way to increase the income of farmers & Gaushalas. pic.twitter.com/ETadsX9WAF— Khadi India (@kvicindia) January 12, 2021
Manufactured by the local government-owned Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the main aim for launching this product is to strengthen the rural economy by supporting and creating additional revenue for livestock farmers.
"Production of Khadi Prakritik Paint is aligned with the prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of increasing farmers' income. This technology will increase the consumption of cow dung as a raw material for eco-friendly products and will generate additional revenue for livestock farmers. This is estimated to generate additional income of INR 30,000 ($408) per annum to livestock farmers", the statement reads.
Nitin Gadkari to launch innovative, eco-friendly, non-toxic wall paint.#KhadiPrakritikPaint #Cowdung #NitinGadkari https://t.co/9OZQ5wlbtm— SMEVenture #AatmaNirbharBharat (@SmeVenture) January 11, 2021
It is believed that with a cow dung coating on walls, dangerous creatures like scorpions, centipedes, and lizards won't infest houses.
Cows are sacred to Hindus and their protection is a major pledge of the federally governing BJP party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
