Memes & Suggestions Fuel Twitter Hysteria Surrounding Bird Flu Outbreak in India

On Monday, Maharashtra reported the deaths of around 800 chickens, thus joining a cluster of other Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi – that are also fighting the avian flu after confirming its presence.
In a bid to lighten the mood, netizens are using humour and sharing memes on how non-vegetarians are switching to vegetarian food now that chicken and eggs are not a preferred option.
Indian's shifting from chicken, mutton biryani, egg to Palak panner, Rajma chawal & dal bati churma 😂 #BirdFlu pic.twitter.com/68kBU03R4E— Veg club (@vegclubofficial) January 8, 2021
Covid, Earthquake, Cyclones, Locust Attacks, floods, Gas Leaks, Covid New Strain and now #BirdFlu..😏🤭🤫— KING CDS (@king_cds) January 5, 2021
Meanwhile me nd my bois be like.. 😁😀😎 pic.twitter.com/jwRDpb2GiJ
#𝗕𝗶𝗿𝗱𝗙𝗹𝘂 virus detected in four States.— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) January 5, 2021
Indians Rn: pic.twitter.com/9UiUlCWOy3
After seeing #BirdFlu also spreading— Fun तंत्र (@neophyte420) January 5, 2021
Public reaction for viruses : pic.twitter.com/lKDL250BLa
Doctors have also taken to social media to jot down noteworthy points about the flu.
#BirdFlu scare -Don’t panic— Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) January 5, 2021
1-Risk to human is low
2-No immediate danger to humans
3-bird-to-bird transmission is a major concern
#BirdFlu you can eat Eggs and chicken if cooked properly or fried over 70c🙏— Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) January 7, 2021
At present, the deaths of thousands of birds, from ducks and hens to crow species have been reported in at least eight Indian states.
The cost of chickens and eggs have drastically plunged in recent days. In fact, several markets that deal in the wholesale trading of poultry across the country, including in Delhi, currently stand deserted because of the bird flu scare.
