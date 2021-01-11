Register
08:15 GMT11 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The latest S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems, which entered service with the Baltic Fleet air defense system in the Kaliningrad Region

    India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia

    © Sputnik
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    250
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107666/51/1076665101_0:130:2500:1537_1199x675_80_0_0_f82c10eb54b18a712e6ef39bd2de5334.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101111081728128-india-refuses-to-budge-on-us-threat-as-100-airmen-ready-for-s-400-system-training-in-russia/

    Last week, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said that "sanctions are not designed to harm friends", but India will have to make a choice on the S-400. India's Ministry of External Affairs, while replying to possible sanctions, said it has an independent foreign policy that guides defence acquisitions in line with national security interests.

    India is putting its induction plan for S-400 systems in top gear, unfazed by the threat of US Sanctions, as defence sources said that a team of nearly 100 officers and airmen will go to Russia for training and maintenance of the massive systems later this month.

    With the deliveries beginning this September the first S 400 squadron is set to become operational in India by the end of this year or the beginning of next year, said defence ministry officials in India.

    Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    US Will Harm Own Trade Interests if It Slaps Sanctions on India Over Russian S-400s, Ex-Adviser Says
    The development comes days after US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was not formulated to punish friends and allies, but New Delhi must decide whether to extend its cooperation with Washington.

    "Sanctions were never designed to harm friends and allies. India wants to keep its options open but ultimately choices need to be made", Juster said last Tuesday in New Delhi.

    Recent reports from the US Congress have also suggested America could impose secondary sanctions under CAATSA. Nevertheless, India and Russia, have both confirmed that the $5.43 billion deal signed between the two countries in October 2018 is progressing well.

    "India and the US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership. India has a special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia. India has always pursued an independent foreign policy. This also applies to our defence acquisitions and supplies which are guided by our national security interests", External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to a question on the S-400 deal last Friday.

    Defence Ministry officials are "very hopeful" that India will be able to get a "national security waiver" from CAATSA from the incoming Biden administration. The legislation was enacted by the US in 2017 to prevent countries from buying Russian weapons or Iranian oil.

    Russian S-400 air defence systems during the Victory Day parade rehearsal
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
    Russian S-400 air defence systems during the Victory Day parade rehearsal

    To counter the sanction threat, India had earlier mounted a huge diplomatic military campaign to convince the outgoing Trump administration that inducting the S-400 is an "urgent national security requirement".

    The highly automated S-400s can detect, track, and destroy hostile strategic bombers, jets and spy planes, missiles, and drones at a range of 400 km and will be pressed into service to counter threats from China and Pakistan.

    India paid the first installment of around $800 million to Russia for the missile systems in 2019.

    Related:

    'Russia-India Ties Have Moved On, But We Still Need Each Other': Ex-India Envoys Respond to Lavrov
    'Sanctions Not Designed to Harm Friends', but India Will Have to Make Choice on S-400, US Envoy Says
    India Considers Lease Options to Upgrade Army as Military Budget Set to be Cut in 2021
    Tags:
    Indian Defence Ministry, defence, national security, Russia, airmen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
    US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse