India, China Deploy Tanks Within Firing Range Border Amid Face-Off, Satellite Images Allegedly Show

Relations between India and China have been tense since April 2020. Last year, soldiers stationed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) accused each other of violating border agreements in a bid to expand their territorial area.

In recent developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), armies from both India and China have seemingly deployed tanks at a firing range facing each other in India's eastern Ladakh region, satellite images circulating on social media purportedly show.

While the exact location of where the respective countries have placed their tanks remains unclear, the images suspect it to be the Rezang La mountain pass region on the LAC.

Images circulating on social media in #China show TANKS & BMPs part of the #India #China standoff facing each other at what looks to be #RezangLa, image allegedly taken from the Indian side, green units Indian, red units Chinese pic.twitter.com/9PRNYBACv5 — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) January 10, 2021

​It also remains unclear which country initiated the reinforcements in the geopolitically sensitive region.

No official comments have yet been made by either India or China.

The news comes just three days after a soldier from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended by India near Gurung Hill in the Chushul sector of eastern Ladakh on 8 January.

China Military Online, a news portal run by the military, said over the weekend that the soldier went astray "due to darkness and complicated geography" and demanded his immediate return to China.

India is investigating the circumstances under which the Chinese soldier trespassed the LAC "as per laid down procedures".

In recent months, eight rounds of diplomatic talks have happened between India and China, none of which have borne fruit.

Relations between the two Asian nuclear powers further worsened in June 2020, when India lost 20 soldiers in hand-to-hand combat with China. Beijing has yet to publish information about any casualties from the incident.

In retaliation for the border conflict and amid snooping concerns, India began to limit China's involvement in its development. India banned over 200 Chinese apps from operating in the country, and also pulled some major infrastructure contracts that had been awarded to Chinese firms.