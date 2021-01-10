Top 10 Big Bollywood Films to Watch Out for in 2021

The year 2020 might not have been a good one for showbiz and cinema halls, but 2021 holds an exciting bouquet of movies in store, from biopics, action-thrillers, and comedies to superhero fantasies. Trade analysts are hopeful that with big-ticket movies starring Bollywood's superstars, the film industry will surely bounce back.

With a mixed bag of some big Bollywood films from 2020 and a new lineup for 2021, the Hindi film industry is all set to bounce back to entertain audiences and make some big moolah.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tells Sputnik that despite setbacks due to the pandemic, "the charm of the big screen will never fade".

"The cinemas are awaiting the release of big-budget films that will pull the crowd and increase the footfall in theatres. The moment big films will begin to release, there will be no stopping the cinema business. The showbiz industry will bounce back in a very big way", Taran says.

Another film critic and trade analyst Joginder Tuteja predicts that by June 2021, the industry will pick up and things will get back on track.

"By June, the vaccination drive across India would've been done, the school exams will be over and the IPL cricket tournament will also be through. So, people would like to come to watch movies on the big screen. Summer will turn out to be very hot at the box office", Tuteja tells Sputnik.

He adds that 2019 was big for the Bollywood box office.

"Just the Hindi movies had an earning of INR 44 billion ($600 million). In 2020, the three month's collection was around INR 7.80 billion ($106 million). This year, even if we get INR 20 billion ($272 million), that will be a big hit", Tuteja says.

Trade analysts have listed the top 10 big-ticket movies of 2021 that will bring audiences back to the theatres.

Sooryavanshi

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop action-thriller with hi-end stunts performed by big superstars is touted as being one of the films slated for release in theatres in March 2021.

Radhe

Starring: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda

Superstar Salman Khan's "Radhe" is a Hindi remake of the South Korean film "Veteran" directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman's films are big crowd pullers and thus, film distributors have requested he release it only in theatres during the Eid festival in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Laal Singh Chaddha

Starring: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi

The movie will bring together Bollywood's three big Khans, with a cameo role by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan alongside Aamir Khan. This comedy-drama is the Hindi adaptation of the 1994 American film "Forrest Gump". Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was shot in over 100 Indian locations and also in Turkey and is scheduled to release during Christmas 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan)

Pathan

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a big comeback after a three-year break with this action-thriller where he will be seen as an undercover cop fighting a drug lord. There are rumours that Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance as well.

King Khan is Back!!! 👑

Shah Rukh Khan is finally coming to light up the big screen after three years long break. Most certainly with Pathan. 🔥

KING SRK IN THEATRES IN 2021 pic.twitter.com/ePsJfFawwf — Sohom 💫🏏🎬 (@mastiyaapa) January 2, 2021

Maidaan

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao

Slated for release on 15 October during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, "Maidaan" is a sports biopic about the golden era of Indian football (1952–62). The movie will revolve around the life of India's first football coach, the late Syed Abdul Rahim played by Ajay Devgn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

83

Starring: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The much-awaited film "83" is based on India's first victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup that stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

Brahamastra

Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna

One of the costliest superhero fantasy movies "Brahmastra" has a budget of INR 3 billion ($40 million) and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Bell Bottom

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi

Set in the 1980s, this spy thriller is said to be based on true events. It was the first Bollywood film to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Scotland, UK, and it's slated for release on 2 April.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starring: Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is the real-life story of a Mumbai-based brothel owner who had links with the underworld during the 1960s. The movie is based on the crime novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" written by Hussain Zaidi & Jane Borges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Leela Bhansali (@sanjayleelabhansali)

Satyameva Jayate 2

Starring: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nora Fatehi

Directed by Milap Zaveri, this patriotic action movie is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie "Satyameva Jayate". Actor John Abraham will be seen fighting corruption and injustice done by police, politicians, and industrialists.