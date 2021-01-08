Indian Gymnast Stuns Fans While Doing Backflips in a Sari – Video

Indian gymnast Parul Arora is proving that you don't have to wear a leotard or singlet to do incredible backflips by performing acrobatics for her Instagram followers wearing a sari.
Saris, or Sarees – the traditional garment usually worn by Indian women – are drapes that can be as long as 9 metres, which are typically wrapped around the waist with one end draped over the shoulder.
What's more impressive is that Arora is doing the backflips with a sprained ankle.
She only posted her backflips while sporting the Indian garment on her Instagram account four days ago, but the video is already breaking the internet, accumulating thousands of likes and scores of amazed reactions from her fans.
