Register
11:39 GMT08 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    WhatsApp

    Expert Clarifies Myths On WhatsApp's Policy Update After Indians Begin Trending #DownloadTelegram

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107499/77/1074997793_0:98:1880:1155_1200x675_80_0_0_b10d04261ac31c2851f8a3f7e15984c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101081081702123-expert-clarifies-myths-on-whatsapps-policy-update-after-indians-begin-trending-downloadtelegram/

    The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has witnessed rapid adoption worldwide in recent years and garnered millions of users worldwide, after its launch in 2009. The mobile and web app lets users around the world connect with each other via messaging as well as voice and video calls, free of cost.

    Earlier this week, WhatsApp rolled out a new policy update, informing users on how the company processes user data, how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their chats, and how the company partners with Facebook to offer integrations across its products, among other developments. 

    WhatsApp logo
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Accept or Delete Account: WhatsApp’s New 'Policy Update' Turns Twitter Into Meme-Palace in India

    ​The mandatory update requires users to either accept the new terms and privacy policy to continue using the app or delete their accounts – an ultimatum so sharp that it has created ripples of anxiety among users, concerning WhatsApp’s data collection practices.

    Jolted in worry, netizens in India have begun to encourage each other to download another popular end-to-end encrypted messaging service,  Telegram, in a bid to move away from WhatsApp’s new policies.

    ​Expert Clarifies Myths

    Sputnik reached out to Indian policy think tank “The Dialogue” to understand whether people’s overwhelmingly negative reaction to the app’s new policy updates was justifiable.

    “We need to understand that this has been a continuing cycle and WhatsApp has simply come forward and provided greater transparency to users,” said Kazim Rizvi, the Founder and Director of The Dialogue.

    Rizvi noted three main points about the new policy updates; first, the messaging app clarified how it stores and processes metadata (phone number, location) that is useful for the functionality of the app and is also critical for assisting law enforcement agencies in investigations.

    Second, the encryption “has not been tinkered with” and that means for all types of communications - personal or business. The chats on WhatsApp will remain encrypted using the underlying technology and signal protocol. 

    And third, the new policy comes with clarifications on the use of WhatsApp for businesses that have been done to enhance transparency on how data will be processed.

    “Here, what they have clarified is that if a user is on WhatsApp application processing interface (API) for businesses, and is also using a Facebook cloud infrastructure to host their chats, in such cases only, the messages may be shared with Facebook in order to connect businesses with their customers. Such is the nature of online business models that certain elements of business data may be required to increase consumer base,” the policy researcher said, clearing the air concerning WhatsApp’s “data-collection” rules.

    While shedding light on WhatsApp’s new policies, Rizvi has definitely noted that there exists legitimate concerns around all apps regarding how exactly are they aggregating and securing user data.

    “To this end, it is crucial that our Parliament appoints an independent Data Protection Authority which can assess the implementation of such policies and ensure that user privacy is protected at all times and uphold the principles of data minimisation and purpose limitation,” the think tank researcher emphasised.

    On its privacy policy web page, WhatsApp revealed that when a user forwards media within a message, “we store that media temporarily in encrypted form on our servers to aid in more efficient delivery of additional forwards”.

    In addition to this, the messaging app has also detailed how it processes ‘Device and Connection Information’ and ‘Location Information’.

    ​Apart from India, the policy update notifications have been rolled out in other countries such as the US and the UK among others as well.

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Privacy, privacy, privacy, privacy, policy, policy, policy, apps, app, App, app, App, Telegram, Telegram, telegram, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse