Register
15:23 GMT08 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold coins

    Indian Equities the Favourite for Emerging Markets Investors in 2020, Minister Says

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107636/11/1076361104_0:101:1920:1181_1200x675_80_0_0_4561e605ea651b2209a8622ad9c5b023.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101081081701986-indian-equities-the-favourite-for-emerging-markets-investors-in-2020-minister-says/

    The main Indian equity index, Sensex, has recovered from Covid-induced lows of 26,981 on 23 March - two days before a nationwide lockdown was announced – to exceed the 48,000 mark now.

    Claiming that "India is a reliable partner for the world", Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the country has attracted $23 billion investment, making it the most popular choice among the emerging markets.

    The minister shared the information in a tweet on Friday with an info-graphic showing that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pumped $23 billion into the Indian equity markets, which is higher than the other emerging markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and Taiwan.

    ​All the aforementioned Asian nations witnessed a net withdrawal of foreign investment - India being the only one to receive positive inflows from abroad. Foreign investment in Indonesia fell 3.2 percent, Malaysia was down 5.8 percent and Thailand was off 8.3 percent.

    South Korea and Taiwan each witnessed a 17.6 percent dip in foreign inflows to their equity markets.

    However, in the wake of the national lockdown on 25 March, imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, India had suffered a massive flight of foreign capital. In the month of March last year, foreign investors liquidated investments worth $7.81 billion because of the uncertainty.

    April was no better, as the exodus continued with foreign institutional investors withdrawing money from the Indian markets.

    However, things started looking up when the government lifted lockdown curbs in June. The FIIs, who dumped Indian shares, started making a beeline for the bourses again.

    According to depository data, the FIIs bought $3 billion of Indian shares in the first week of June last year. In comparison, in the same week South Korea received $345.3 million foreign investment and Taiwan attracted $853 million.

    Related:

    Saudi Aramco Still Favours $15 Bn Investment in India's Reliance Industries
    Modi Government Grants Full Tax Relief to Abu Dhabi Sovereign Fund For Investment in India
    Tags:
    Indian Ministry of Finance, foreign investment, shares, equity markets, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse