13:48 GMT08 January 2021
    Shah Rukh Khan

    'Doing Something Bonkers': Struggling Filmmaker Camps Outside Superstar Shah Rukh Khan House

    © CC BY 3.0 / Thore Siebrands / Shah Rukh Khan
    India
    by
    Popularly described as the 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan has featured in more than 90 Hindi movies and has earned numerous accolades. After a hiatus of nearly three years, the actor is expected to return to the silver screen with Yash Raj Films' Pathan this year.

    Jayanth Seege, a struggling Indian filmmaker from Karnataka state, has been camping outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house for the past few days in the hope that he gets the opportunity to pitch a film script - "#ProjectX" - to him personally. 

    Seege has already written and directed an Indian Kannada thriller 96, and written the script for Katha Sangama.

    The freelance filmmaker flew from the Indian city of Bengaluru to Mumbai - the "city of dreams" - to meet the actor. He has been sharing updates of camping outside the actor's house since 31 December. From sunrise until midnight, he waits in front of the actor's house.

    On his Instagram handle, Seege wrote last week, "Doing something completely bonkers and stupid to end this crazy year called 2020. I am outside #SRK house trying to get his attention for a dream called #ProjectX." 

    The freelance filmmaker has been tweeting posts since 31 December to persuade the actor to meet him.

    ​In an interview with Humans of Bombay on 7 January, Seege said: "In August, when I came across Shah Rukh Khan's interview where he said that he hadn't signed any new movies since Zero, I went bonkers; I was like, 'What if I get SRK to act in my movie?' So, I created a movie poster overnight and tweeted it, tagging SRK. 

    “Obviously, nothing happened. But I still couldn't shake off the thought – I retweeted it on his birthday. Finally, in December, I don't know what got into me – I thought, 'Why not just go to [Shah Rukh Khan's vast seaside mansion] Mannat and narrate the script to him face to face?"

    Various netizens have got behind Seege and are supporting him on the micro-blogging site Twitter and Instagram. And the Instagram post of Humans of Bombay has gone viral, eliciting more than 49,000 comments and views in less than 24 hours since Thursday.

    Some tagged Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter handle to draw the actor's attention to the filmmaker from South India waiting for him outside his home.

    A netizen wrote, "Support your enthusiasm." Another wrote, "All the best, hope @iamsrk calls you."

