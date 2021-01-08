Shilpa Shirodkar Becomes Bollywood's First Actress to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in UAE

UAE-based Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, 47, made her acting debut with filmmaker Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar (1989) and starred opposite superstar Anil Kapoor in Kishen Kanhaiya (1990). She is the sister of former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar who is married to actor-producer Mahesh Babu.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive is now underway in many countries though it has yet to begin in India. So actress Shilpa Shirodkar is therefore one lucky starlet being the first Bollywood actress to have been vaccinated against the virus.

The actress, who is based in United Arab Emirates - which is how she managed to be Bollywood's first to be inoculated - has now become something of a poster-girl for the vaccine and went on to social media on Thursday to post a photo of herself after getting the jab.

She wrote, "Vaccinated and safe!! The new normal ... here I come 2021. Thank you UAE."

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in UAE; calls it the new normal https://t.co/o5PpZDyacG — best (@besttrendin) January 8, 2021

After Britain, the Gulf nation is one of the first countries to have started a widespread vaccination drive and has approved the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the one by Sinopharm unit, China National Biotec Group.

The UAE, which is offering vaccines free of charge to residents, has administered more than 826,000 doses so far, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokesman for the UAE Health Sector, according to the government’s official Twitter account.