'One Fight We Don't Need to Participate in', Says BJP MP as Indian Flag Spotted at US Capitol

A legislator from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Varun Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock at the presence of an Indian tri-color outside the US Capitol, where supporters of President Donald Trump had staged a massive 'Stop the Steal' rally.
He tweeted that this was "one fight we definitely do not need to participate in" and wondered why there was an Indian flag there.
Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021
Reacting to the mob storming the US Capitol building, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a “great friend” of Trump's, said that the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.
Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021
Modi and Trump had held two major rallies— in Houston and Ahmedabad -- ahead of the US Presidential Election, enthusiastically exhibiting their bonhomie. At the time, Modi urged the Indian-Americans to extend their support to Donald Trump in the election. Standing next to Trump at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston in September 2019, the prime minister delivered a twist on his own election slogan: “Abki baar Trump sarkar” or “This time, a Trump government.”
