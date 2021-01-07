Register
07 January 2021
    Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a party flag on their way to attend a campaign rally while wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the national elections in Siliguri, 3 April 2019

    BJP Targets Punjab State Chief Days After People Throw Cow Dung at Party Leader's Home

    © AP Photo / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India
    by
    On New Year's Day, a group of farmers unloaded a dung-laden trolley in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud's house in the Indian state of Punjab. Local police registered a case against the accused, who stand accused of of attempt to murder and house trespassing with the intention to cause harm.

    India’s ruling party has slammed Congress party leader and Punjab state chief Captain Amarinder Singh for toning down a police complaint against the people who threatened BJP leader Tikshan Sud by dumping cow dung at his house.

    Speaking to the media, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh along with several other leaders, including former Union minister Vijay Sampla, criticised the Punjab state chief for changing Section 307 (attempt to murder) in the police complaint.

    "How much more blatant can the Chief Minister of a state get? He (Amarinder) has not only got the section in FIR (police complaint) changed but also transferred the officer (Station House Officer) for doing his job," said BJP leader Chugh.

    He slammed the state chief for running Punjab by giving a free hand to anti-social elements to attack party office bearers and workers. 

    Meanwhile, BJP’s Tikshan Sud, a three-time lawmaker from Punjab whose house was attacked, described the act as stage-managed by the Congress party-led state government.

    "We had shown proof of the attack to the police chief and he was satisfied following which the case was registered. The case wasn’t registered against anyone just for the sake of fun," he said. 

    Former Union Minister Sampla stated that the state government is supposed to maintain law and order but the reverse is happening in Punjab.

    On Wednesday, the state chief ordered the transfer of the officer who had registered the “attempt to murder” case, saying: "The officer had gone overboard in registering a case under Section 307 of the IPC. There was no attempt to murder." 

    As per media reports, Sud was attacked over his alleged derogatory remarks that people were "going to Delhi's borders for a picnic". The statement came as thousands of farmers from Punjab are camping on Delhi's borders against the recently passed agricultural laws.

