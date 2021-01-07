Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj in Tears During National Anthem Before Start of Sydney Test - Video

As the Indian national anthem played ahead of the third Test Match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj turned emotional on Thursday.

Tears rolled down the 26-year-old pacer's cheeks; he wiped them off, but the moment was captured on camera.

The video of the incident was tweeted by Cricket Australia.

It has been an emotional series for Siraj so far, as his father died just two months ago due to a lung ailment. But the pacer decided to stay out of the country and not head home for the funeral.

Soon after his father’s death, in a short interview, the pacer said that he would want to continue playing for India as this was his father’s dream.

A lot of cricket lovers have reacted to this video. One of the fans tweeted, “Very touching." Another fan tweeted, "There is no love greater than the love of the nation."

Siraj made his Test debut in the second Test match at Melbourne. He replaced injured Mohammed Shami in the Indian Test squad which is touring Australia at the moment.

The Indian cricket team arrived for the third Test at Sydney after a resounding 8-wicket victory at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. While Australia have won the ODI series, India came on top in the T20Is and after the first two Tests, the scores are tied 1-1.