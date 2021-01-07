‘Dark Day For America': Shocked Bollywood Celebs Condemn Storming of US Capitol

The shocking visuals of thousands of pro-Trump supporters storming of the US Capitol in Washington, DC have stunned Bollywood celebrities, who have come out in solidarity to condemn the act, calling it a ‘dark day for America’.
Expressing shock at the violence, actress Richa Chadha said, “Democracy is fragile, everywhere...needs to be saved from 'leaders' everywhere.”
Unfolding like a QAnon prophecy... now awaiting reptilians...dark dark day for America... erstwhile spreader of offshore democracy. 🌪️ https://t.co/RML2JxpXfk— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 6, 2021
Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani too condemned the violence, tweeting, "America, what have you become"
America, what have you become?— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 7, 2021
Other celebrities including singer Ankur Tewari, actress Meera Chopra, filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and others have also taken to social media to express their shock.
Cant really believe this!!! https://t.co/qLZCYkOrAn— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 6, 2021
It’s time for all Americans to come together and move forward with a peaceful transition of power. The attacks against America's Capitol Building and democracy must end. I pray this situation can be resolved without further bloodshed. #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/MTKjvVur8G— Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) January 7, 2021
‘Too much democracy in America. White man khatre mein hai.’ #Overheard #USCapitol— Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) January 7, 2021
America stands divided and broken. pic.twitter.com/2znfQKxg96— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 7, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi, while condemning the act by the Trump supporters, said “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."
