Register
05:10 GMT07 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, August 15, 2020

    Why Post-Brexit India-UK Free Trade Agreement May Rival EU-China Investment Deal

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081524040_0:0:1669:939_1200x675_80_0_0_5e1dcfc7fe558995acd9db28312e4fb6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101071081672326-why-post-brexit-india-uk-free-trade-agreement-may-rival-eu-china-investment-deal/

    Despite gloomy predictions, India is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and may outperform the UK in the coming years and become the world's fifth largest economy, says Indian author Suvam Pal.

    India's economy is "riding against the COVID-19 wave" and showing a V-shaped recovery, the country's Finance Ministry explained on 5 December, as quoted by The Hindu.

    Narendra Modi's government is determined to overcome the COVID-related economic downturn – on 27 December 2020, the prime minister said on the Mann Ki Baat (Inner Thoughts) radio show that Indians should replace imported products with domestic ones and become "vocal for local" by making homegrown products competitive against international brands. "The global best must be manufactured in India," Modi emphasised.

    Modi's 'Made in India' & 'Vocal for Local' Initiatives

    Modi's ultimate goal is to transform India into a “factory of the world” – a moniker China claimed more than a decade ago – and grow it's economy to $5 trillion by 2024, explains Suvam Pal, a Beijing-based Indian media professional and author.

    "Soon after becoming the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi launched one of his most ambitious projects, 'Make in India,' as part of his much-publicised 'nation-building' initiatives," he says. "Of course, his primary aim was to make India a superior manufacturing economy like neighbouring China."

    Despite India being one of the world’s largest markets and possessing a massive young workforce, its growth trajectory has struggled to keep up with its Chinese counterpart, the author continues.

    "Since the 1990s, China has witnessed phenomenal growth in its manufacturing might and has grown leaps and bounds,” he says, noting that India, on the contrary, has lagged behind quite substantially.

    In addition to this, the large-scale impact of the virus-induced lockdown in 2020 on Indian trade, commerce, and business sectors – and the ongoing border standoff with China – may be the prime reason behind Modi’s renewed push for “vocal for local,” the author explains.

    Chinese soldier (L) and an Indian soldier stand guard at the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China.
    © AFP 2020 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Chinese soldier (L) and an Indian soldier stand guard at the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China.

    Pal suggests that yet another reason for Modi doubling down on localisation could be New Delhi's desire to lower its trade dependency on China amid the simmering border dispute and the Galwan Valley сlash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel in June 2020.

    According to Chinese customs data, India imported about $59 billion worth of goods between January and November 2020, marking a 13 percent decline on a year-to-year basis. At the same time, Indian exports to China rose by 16 percent in the same period reaching $19 billion. Thus, India's trade deficit with China shrunk from over $60 billion in 2019 to $40 billion in 2020.

    Meanwhile, the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) forecast in its annual report – published on 26 December 2020 – that although India's economic indicators plummeted in 2020, the country is likely to overtake the UK, Germany, and Japan by 2025, 2027, and 2030 respectively.

    "Although doomsday-mongers predicted some sorts of collapse for the ailing Indian economy during the early days of the COVID-19-forced lockdown in India, the robust foundation of the Indian economy, built and consolidated for decades, helped it wither the months of pandemic crisis," Pal says.

    Having faced a technical recession due to shrinking GDP in two successive quarters in 2020, "the Indian economy has been showing green shoots since the coronavirus-led restrictions have been gradually eased," he underscores.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel show signed Brexit trade agreement due to come into force on January 1, 2021, in Brussels, Belgium December 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel show signed Brexit trade agreement due to come into force on January 1, 2021, in Brussels, Belgium December 30, 2020

    Why Brexit Offers a Huge Opportunity for UK & India

    The UK's withdrawal from the EU presents a glaring opportunity for India, according to Pal. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) says that now that the UK has inked the Brexit deal, India should move more "aggressively" to start negotiations for a free trade agreement with Britain. Pal believes that the conclusion of the Indian-UK FTA can be beneficial for both players. It was expected that the Indian government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with British PM Boris Johnson during his January visit, however, Johnson postponed his India tour due to the coronavirus situation in the UK and the spread of a more contagious strain of COVID-19.

    "I think the recent signing of the blockbuster EU-China trade deal may pave the way for a much-anticipated India-UK free trade agreement," Pal says, referring to the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) on 30 December 2020, which is likely to deepen economic ties between the People's Republic and the European bloc.

    According to the Indian media professional, Johnson "knows very well that a bumper deal with India, close on the heels of the EU-China deal, may take the pressure off his government in the post-Brexit era." This is an opportunity the ambitious British PM will grab with both hands, Pal believes.

    "On the other hand, the Indian side may go all out for an FTA with the UK as the ailing Indian economy is likely to get a big impetus in order to be on track for Modi’s mission $5 trillion," he notes. "Under the current COVID-19 impacted scenario, both sides would leave no stone unturned to ink a big-ticket agreement. After all, it’s going to be a win-win proportion for both countries."

    One of the examples of fruitful cooperation between the two countries is the registration of a new coronavirus vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford along with AstraZeneca, and produced by the Serum Institute of India, he says.

    “Covishield, the vaccine that got the approval from the Indian government on 3 January, can be a stepping stone to a renewed UK-India partnership," Pal notes. "This can surely set the ball rolling for larger trade, business, and research collaborations between the two countries."

    Related:

    Budget: India Plans Banking Reforms, New Institution to Take Over $123Bln Bad Loan, Says Source
    China Warns US Against Meddling in Border Stand-Off With India
    India Offers to Boost Sri Lankan Navy as China Challenges Delhi's Dominance in Indian Ocean
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Free Trade Agreement, Boris Johnson, China, Narendra Modi, Brexit, United Kingdom, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Trump supporter at Freedom Plaza, 5 January, 2021, in Washington.
    Pro-Trump Protesters Rally in DC Ahead of Electoral College Certification by Congress
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse