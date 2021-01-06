Arthritis, Leprosy, Skin Disorders Curable With Cow Urine and Dung, Indian Study Claims

The Cow Commission of India has announced that it will hold a voluntary exam on 'Gau Vigyan' (cow science) at the national level. The exam is intended to generate interest among the general public, especially students, about the domestic cow and its benefits; it will be held on 25 February.

A cow commission, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), set up by the Indian government has claimed various diseases like psoriasis, skin disorders, eczema, arthritis, inflammation and leprosy, can be cured with the help of cow milk, urine, and dung.

It has said that the cure is possible by using “Panchagavya”, a mixture used in traditional Hindu rituals that is prepared by mixing five ingredients. Its three direct ingredients are cow dung, cow urine, and milk; with the two others being derived products -- curd and ghee (clarified butter).

The RKA is regulated under the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. Formed in 2019, it aims to ensure the conservation, preservation, protection and development of cows and calves. They are also tasked with offering direction to cattle development programmes.

The claims by the RKA have been made public in study material meant for the upcoming “cow science promotion exam” about which it made a public announcement on its website on Tuesday.

The 54-page study material provided for the exam highlights the medicinal value of Indian cows and mentions that cow urine acts as an antidote for eye diseases, respiratory diseases, phlegm, lumbar, abdominal diseases, bladder diseases, inflammation, and liver diseases, among others.

“Panchgavya taken daily by an individual can keep a person healthy and hearty. Dreaded diseases like psoriasis, any skin disorders, eczema, or split wound heal very fast upon consumption of Panchgavya,” the study material reads.

Further terming cow urine as a rare gift to mankind, the study material mentions “If there is any ‘Sanjivani’ in Ayurved, it is Gaumata Urine (cow's urine). It is a great elixir, proper diet, pleasing to the heart, the giver of mental and physical strength, and enhances longevity. It removes all blood disorders.”

The study document also mentions the medicinal value of cows’ milk, stressing that it increases “brain power” and “enhances immunity”.

The Cow Commission of India has sent written requests to the State chiefs and education ministers of all states to conduct the exam.