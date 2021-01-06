Man Arrested for Brutally Assaulting Calf with Brick in India - Graphic Video

A man has been arrested for assaulting a calf in India's capital New Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday.
The CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on Wednesday, shows the calf raging towards the man who was passing by in the street. This enraged the man so much that he first hit the calf with his feet and hands, then he picked up a brick and mercilessly hit the calf repeatedly on its head and backbone until it collapsed.
Warning: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.
#JUSTIN: Delhi Police has arrested a man on the charges of animal cruelty in East Delhi’s Mandawali. An FIR has been registered against him. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/hntb4t7VfG— Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) January 6, 2021
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Kamal Singh and has been arrested for for animal cruelty.
"We received a animal cruelty call following which personnel reached the spot and found the animal injured. The policemen sent the calf to a nearby ckubuc for medical examination and treatment. The accused was identified and arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Kumar said.
