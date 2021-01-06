No 5G: India's Supreme Court Frustrated With Glitches During Virtual Hearings

Ongoing problems with high speed internet in India have started to bug the country's top court. Almost a year since all legal proceedings were moved to online due to the coronavirus, the Supreme Court of India says it's becoming increasingly annoyed about glitches that keep interrupting proceedings.
"We have been since yesterday trying to cope with the problem of disconnections, resonance of voices, even when there is single person arguing. It is difficult to understand this despite more licenses stated to have been taken. The only voice we hear is the resonance of our own voices," NDTV quoted judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday.
In October 2020, media reports suggested that the Supreme Court was considering using a satellite to facilitate smooth internet access via optical fibre networks in a bid to introduce virtual court sessions throughout the country amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, telecom company Reliance Jio – headed by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani – is working on developing a national 5G ecosystem.
As it stands, India is largely connected by 3G and 4G networks.
