Register
09:19 GMT06 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Small bottle of poison

    'Mysterious People Are After Me': India's Top Space Scientist Claims He Was Poisoned

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080038050_0:0:1921:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_dd9e372ef513b84ffc4fd2a222c5dd4a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101061081665773-mysterious-people-are-after-me-indias-top-space-scientist-claims-he-was-poisoned/

    In his Facebook post, the scientist has alleged that he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide on 23 May 2017 during a promotion interview at ISRO headquarters ain Bengaluru, a city in the Indian state of Karnatka.

    A former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and currently a senior advisor to the ISRO, has gone public with claims that scientists are being targeted in the organisation. He has claimed an attempt was made to assassinate him twice.

    Tapan Misra, who headed the Space Application Centre and is set to retire on 31 January, has taken to Facebook in a post “Long Kept Secret”.

    He has alleged that the motive seems to be an "espionage attack which is embedded in the government set up to remove a scientist with a critical contribution of a very large military and commercial significance.”

    On Facebook, the scientist has claimed a fatal dose of Arsenic Trioxide was probably mixed with chutney (sauce) along with Dosai (thin rice Pancake), in snacks after lunch.

    Arsenic Trioxide is a chemical compound used in the manufacturing of pesticides and glass. It is known to have strong toxic effects upon inhalation or skin contact. 

    Giving a vivid description of the severe symptoms that he experienced, Misra has said that he suffered for two years after the incident.

    ‘’What followed was a nightmare lasting for almost two years. Severe loss of blood to the tune of 30-40% through anal bleeding. This was followed by severe breathing difficulty, unusual skin eruptions and skin shedding, loss of nails on feet and hands, terrible neurological issues due to hypoxia, skeletal pain, unusual sensations, one suspected heart attack and Arsenic depositions and fungal infections on every inch of skin and internal organs,” Misra has revealed.

    The scientist has claimed that he tried to seek justice from the organisation. "What pains me is that the ISRO hierarchy and my colleagues tried to shun me as a pariah. I pleaded with two successive Chairmen to help me in getting justice," he has written in the post without directly mentioning any names. 

    The scientist has further claimed that on 19 July 2019, an Indian-American professor from one of the topmost US universities suddenly appeared in his office.

    "He requested me not to utter a word in future. As a quid pro quo, my IITK gradson will be accommodated in a top notch college in the USA. I declined and he left my office at 1430 hrs. And my thirty-plus years contributing career was consigned to a sinecure position at 1630 hrs. on the same day. I was removed from all responsibilities, including SAC Directorship."

    He has listed more alleged attempts to eliminate him from the system including mysterious appearances of poisonous snakes like cobras and kraits every now and then.

    The senior scientist has expressed a fear for his life. “Two incidents convinced me that the mysterious people are after me and probably going to hit me hard before my superannuation at the end of this month. They want my mouth shut forever,” he has shared in his post.

    ISRO is yet to comment on his accusations.

     

    Related:

    India Allows Private Firms, Start-Ups a Sneak Peek Into ISRO Data for New Tech Development
    AstroSat's Discovery to Throw Light on Mysteries Surrounding Origin of the Universe: Ex-ISRO Chief
    India's Investigative Agency Arrests Terror Funding Conspirator in Navy Espionage Racket
    Tags:
    Facebook, director, Karnataka State, Karnataka, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Facebook, arsenic, espionage case, espionage, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse