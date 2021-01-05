Register
13:55 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Internet

    India Tops List of Nations That Restricted Web Access in 2020, Report Shows

    © Photo : Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101051081655522-india-tops-list-of-nations-that-restricted-web-access-in-2020-report-shows/

    In recent decades, the internet has emerged as the driving force behind the wave of globalisation. In 2020, however, disruptions to the web reached 27,165 hours globally, affecting an estimated 268 million people worldwide. The revelation has been made by a UK-based cyber research firm – Top10VPN.

    India came top out of 21 countries in restricting web access to citizens at some point during the past year, 2020.

    The South Asian country’s decision to shut down the internet in the Kashmir valley since August 2019 was the biggest contributing factor to India's reaching first place on Top10VPN’s report titled “Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns”. 

    Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 17, 2020
    © REUTERS / DANISH ISMAIL
    10 Months On: Ban on 4G Internet Services in Jammu & Kashmir Extended Until July

    The internet, along with other forms of communication, was suspended on 5 August 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government removed the "temporary special status" of the then Jammu and Kashmir state. Although telephone services resumed, the internet remained unavailable.

    Because of a total of  8,927 hours of curbed bandwidth access, the shutdowns cost India a whopping $2.8 billion last year – nearly three-quarters of the total lost globally to web curbs.

    After India, other countries at the top of the list include Myanmar , Belarus, and Yemen.

    Myanmar restricted internet in its Chin and Rakhine regions for 5,160 hours. And, although Belarus's 218 hours of net blackout cost the country $336.4 million in 2020, Yemen's 912 hours of lack of connectivity cost a comparatively small $237 million, the report noted.

    The British cyber firm calculated that approximately 42 percent of the net shutdowns were associated with additional human rights abuses along with restrictions on freedom of assembly, election interference and infringements on freedom of the press.

    Some countries which are known to limit internet access or to censor material - such as China and North Korea - were not included in the report as its compilers documenting the internet and social media shutdowns relied on publicly available information.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, shutdown, Internet, Internet, Internet, Internet, internet, North Korea, North korea, China, Myanmar, Belarus, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse