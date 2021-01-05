'Coming Back For Round Two': Priyanka Chopra Announces Sequel to 'We Can Be Heroes'

The superhero movie “We Can Be Heroes”, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is a spin-off of the 2005 movie “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” and the “Spy Kids” franchise. Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie was released on Netflix on Christmas.

The year 2021 seems to have kick-started on a good note for actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whose superhero movie "We Can Be Heroes" has become a big hit. It has reached over 44 million households in terms of viewership across the globe.

The film revolves around a group of children with superpowers fighting aliens to rescue their kidnapped parents and save the Earth.

Taking on a new adventure, the heroes are back with a lot more excitement and will continue their journey in the sequel.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra took to social media on Tuesday and revealed that the sequel to "We Can Be Heroes" is in development with moviemaker Robert Rodriguez and Netflix.

Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix! #WeCanBeHeroes pic.twitter.com/vF1RJY1Aaq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 5, 2021​

The sequel to "We Can Be Heroes" has created a lot of buzz among netizens, and many of them have flooded social media sharing their sense of excitement for it.

We love this movie! My kid has asked to watch it every night for the past week! Congrats @Rodriguez! We can’t wait for the sequel! #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/cLfTRnCC2G — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) January 5, 2021​

Ms Granada coming for our wigs again https://t.co/ioXnuP6Jmf — TIARAOLUWA (@kuddyfreshair) January 5, 2021​

Thank you @taylordooley for giving back my childhood and congratulations to you and @Rodriguez for this. I'm already excited to see that sequel, I hope to see you again Lavagirl. pic.twitter.com/5nlgOACL3p — Andres Victoria (@andresv7550) January 5, 2021​

Starring Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Adriana Barraza, Sung Kang, Taylor Dooley, and Christian Slater, the movie reportedly raked in a record-breaking viewership during the week of Christmas.

The film was reportedly watched by 44 million households, reaching No. 1 on Netflix kids' overall list in 88 countries.

The year 2021 holds a lot of exciting projects for the Quantico actress, who was recently in London for the shooting of her movie "Text For You" and also celebrated New Year with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka will also be releasing her memoir "Unfinished" and she is set to be next seen in "The White Tiger" movie alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is slated to be released on Netflix on 22 January.