Indian Netizens Rip Into Kangana Ranaut For Taking Dig at Farmers-Supporting Singer Diljit Dosanjh

India is witnessing one of its biggest mass protests, with thousands of farmers camping on two Delhi borders to oppose three newly enacted laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The public opinion on these protests is divided, with some supporting the farmers, and others siding with the government.

Bollywod actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Diljit Dosanjh have recently emerged as two of the loudest voices on social media, with the former supporting the central government and the latter defending the protesting farmers over new agricultural laws.

In the latest phase of their rather entertaining Twitter feud, 33-year-old Ranaut has accused 36-year-old Dosanjh of provoking the farmer protests and then flying to an unknown foreign destination to enjoy a snowy vacation. The actress’ comment came after the singer posted a bunch of pictures of himself sporting a bright orange trench coat in a snowy location.

Netizens, mostly seeming fed up with Ranaut's "Twitter negativity", have come in support of Dosanjh, branding the actress "a fake patriot".

In her controversial tweet, the curly-haired actress further went on to initiate name-calling and sarcastically referred to Diljit Dosanjh as a “local rebel".

Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... 👍 https://t.co/oXepZw633y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

​Replying to Kangana, Diljit, also sarcastically, wrote that he should hire her as his PR person since she just can’t seem to get him off her mind.

​The two first engaged in a war of words on Twitter after Diljit, who comes from the agricultural state of Punjab, warned the actress against using foul language against the "mothers" of Punjab.

As part of the ongoing protest around Delhi, farmers of all ages have been sitting on the borders of the Indian capital, demanding the revocation of three new farm laws that were passed in September 2020 during the Monsoon Session of the parliament.

A total of 50 protestors have died due to natural causes as well as suicide. Many of them wrote letters to the government, calling for the withdrawal of these laws.

The farmers are arguing that with these new laws and amendments, their earnings could be influenced by bigger market forces, and claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government backed down on its role as a price guarantor through the state procurement system.

After seven rounds of talks between the government and farmer leaders, no consensus has been reached so far.