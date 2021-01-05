Register
08:59 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2019.

    Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone Turns 35: Fans Heap Praise, Recall Her Best Cannes Moment & Roles

    © AP Photo / Arthur Mola
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107811/05/1078110575_0:0:2868:1612_1200x675_80_0_0_038afa0b91acb6f71d3d4c8d8d1e9205.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101051081651676-bollywood-diva-deepika-padukone-turns-35-fans-heap-praise-recall-her-best-cannes-moment--roles/

    From being a badminton player to Bollywood fashionista and superstar, actress Deepika Padukone's journey has been no less than marvellous. Not only did she stun fans with her acting prowess in Bollywood and Hollywood, she also turned many heads with her style on the red carpet.

    Be it her charismatic persona, gorgeous smile on her dimpled cheeks, power-packed performances on screen, or sense of fashion, actress Deepika Padukone has carved out a niche for herself in her journey to become one of the best actresses in Bollywood.

    For her 35th birthday on Tuesday, Padukone's fans have flooded social media, reminiscing about her 13-year journey with some of her finest moments.

    The actress won millions of hearts with her power-packed debut in 2007 while acting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film "Om Shanti Om".

    The actress went on to give remarkable performances in films such as "Race 2", "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani", "Love Aaj Kal", "Chennai Express", "Cocktail", "Piku", and "Chhapaak".

    She also shared the screen with Hollywood star Vin Diesel in action movie "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" in 2017. 

    ​Deepika's achievements additionally include her absolutely stunning red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Born in the Danish capital, Copenhagen on 5 January 1986, Deepika was later raised in India's Bengaluru by her father Prakash Padukone, a legendary badminton player.

    Following in her father's footsteps, Deepika too played national-level badminton before pursuing acting. Her younger sister Anisha opted to become a professional golfer.

    In 2004, Deepika started off as a model and went on to learn acting at Anupam Kher's "Actor Prepares" school and dance from choreographer Shiamak Davar. After her share of struggles, she managed to carve out a niche for herself in the fashion and entertainment world.

    Deepika got her first big break from singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya on his album "Naam Hai Tera".

    She hit a low phase in her life after she experienced depression in 2014 following a break-up with actor Ranbir Kapoor. She later opened up about it and decided to advocate and spread public awareness on mental health issues through her organisation "Live Love Laugh Foundation".

    Deepika found the love of her life in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with whom she worked on "Goliyon ki Raasleela – Ram Leela", "Bajirao Mastani", and "Padmaavat". The couple tied the knot on 14 November 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

    ​Of late, Deepika's name has featured in an ongoing Bollywood drug probe following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai. She was interrogated by the federal Narcotics Control Bureau.

    Related:

    Husband Ranveer Singh’s Epic Reply to Deepika Padukone on ‘Bedroom’ Stories Leave Her Blushing
    #BoycottBollywoodDruggies Trending as Actress Deepika Padukone's Name Emerges in Drug Dragnet
    Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone Shocks Fans by Deleting Instagram & Twitter Posts
    Tags:
    celebrity, celebrity, bollywood dancers, Bollywood, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse