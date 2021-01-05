Register
13:35 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ronit Rajan

    It's for Mental Health: 23-Year-Old Ronit Rajan Walking Solo 4,000km From India's Kanyakumari to Leh

    © Photo : Instagram/mustang_rranjan
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081656035_0:22:1200:697_1200x675_80_0_0_6aaa0368c9896d2632279d8ac2ce4f38.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101051081617949-its-for-mental-health-23-year-old-ronit-rajan-walking-solo-4000km-from-indias-kanyakumari-to-leh/

    The year 2020, with all its eccentricities, remained a weird eye-opener for Indians who forever find themselves torn between modernity and tradition. It took a string of suicide cases involving successful public figures like actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Asif Basra for the nation to finally ignite talks on mental health awareness.

    Perhaps slowly, but times certainly seem to be finally changing in India. While a major chunk of the boomer generation is still not comfortable addressing the subject of mental illnesses, millennials are getting vocal about the everyday issues that give them restless days and anxious nights.

    Meet Ronit Rajan – a 23-year-old Indian man born in the city of Ranchi in the state of Jharkhand, who has embarked upon an adventurous journey on foot – just so that educational institutions in India include mental health awareness in their curriculum.

    On 16 November 2020, Rajan started his solo walkathon from the extreme southern tip of India, Kanyakumari in the state of Tamil Nadu. To know more about his thrilling undertaking, Sputnik got in touch with Rajan, who has already successfully covered 1,250 kilometres (by the time Sputnik talked to him) and has reached the city of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

    "On this journey of 4,000 kms, I will be meeting various government officials, making pit stops at schools, local government bodies, private institutions, and social activists, getting petition signatures, spreading awareness and working towards this cause with all the zest and fervour I have in me. I've started a petition asking the Ministry of Education to incorporate mandatory mental health curriculum in Indian schools for high school students", the mental health advocate tells Sputnik.

    Growing up, Rajan says he "never heard terms like depression, anxiety, and mental health", but just about the occasional "suicides" reported in the news.

    "I always thought that something must be really wrong with youngsters who choose to take their lives, until I faced a similar situation in 2017, when I decided to take mine due to a spine injury that ended my career in the Armed Forces", Rajan says, while revealing that he had been training as an army cadet at the National Defence Academy between 2015 and 2017 before the accident happened.

    After battling severe depression and anxiety himself, the army-aspirant decided to help the nation in another way by pushing the taboo tag away from mental health issues – in his own way.

    "The non-graded mental health curriculum that I am walking for is not about adding more syllabus for the students, but rather educating and sensitising the students through dialogue, discussions, activities, feedback, exercises, skill training, etc. It's high time that the trend of 'observing' a 'mental health week/day' in schools once a year changes to all-year round curriculum. I aim to see a day when any and every Indian teenager can openly talk about their issues, seek support from their parents and peers without being judged, build their 'mental muscle' and enhance not only their well-being but that of the entire Indian society", Rajan, who wittily calls himself "Mustang" (like the car) on Instagram, says.

    Rajan has divided his journey into two phases – the first of which includes him walking from Kanyakumari to the Indian capital Delhi – stretching about a distance of 3,000 kilometres that he hopes to complete on 31 March 2021.

    For the second and final phase of his journey, the young man will walk another 1,000 kilometres from Delhi to Leh where he is expected to arrive by 31 May 2021.

    "Upon reaching Delhi, I'll approach Ramesh Pokhriyal, the Education Minister of India, and present my petition. For the petition to look powerful, I need 100,000 signatures. As of now, I have managed to get 18,641 signatures. So far, I have also visited over 20 schools in southern India and have met over ten important government officials as well", Rajan adds.

    An avid Instagram user, Rajan keeps his 6,000 followers updated with anecdotes from his journey. Sometimes he is panting in his videos, sometimes he is shivering in the cold – but the love and support he has been getting on social media, he says, plays a vital role in keeping his spirits lifted on tough days.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that while around 38 million Indians suffer from anxiety issues, over 56 million are burdened with depression. The sad part is that despite these glaring numbers, which according to the WHO will rise by at least 20 percent in the near future, discussions around mental health awareness and seeking therapy are widely stigmatised in Indian society.

    A recent report compiled by a group of researchers noted that suicide cases have increased in India because people are stressed over jobs and financial woes. Over 300 Indians ended their lives in distress between March and May alone.

    Indian psychologists suggest that just as people go for full body check-ups every three to six months, it would be amazing if they'd approach therapists every once in a while to free their minds.

    Related:

    Sudden Death of B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Spotlights High Suicide Rate in India
    Netizens Shaken as Famed Tamil Actress VJ Chitra Allegedly Commits Suicide in India
    India Readies to Fight Mental Health ‘Epidemic’
    India Witnesses Spike in Mental Health Issues During COVID-19 Lockdown
    Tags:
    lockdown, World Health Organization (WHO), Schools, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, public awareness, awareness, public, suicide, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, mental health, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse