Avian Flu Scare Puts Indian States on Alert as Crow Carcasses Flood Streets of Rajasthan

Last year, India witnessed highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks in poultry and other birds across the country. Out of six outbreaks, three involved poultry, two included house crows, and one occurred at a zoo.

Hundreds of crows have dropped dead in India’s western state of Rajasthan, triggering a bird flu scare in adjoining states. Alerts have been sounded in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana after health authorities confirmed the presence of the dreaded avian flu virus in the crow carcasses.

Speaking to Sputnik, the Animal Husbandry Department of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh said that it is forming teams to effectively monitor the situation.

"Around 50 crows were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Indore city. Some of the carcasses were sent for tests and they were found to be carrying the H5N8 virus", Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city told Sputnik.

Similarly, officials of the Haryana government will soon be issuing an advisory following the bird flu scare in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.

"Posters and pamphlets are being prepared and will be put up to spread awareness among people", a Haryana government official said.

Authorities also fear that the virus may be the reason behind the death of over 1,700 migratory birds at the famous Pong Dam sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh, which is also close to Rajasthan.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Hamirpur Division Rahul Rohane said that 15 collected samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh's Bareily, the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Punjab's Jalandhar, and the High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory (HSADL) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to determine the cause of death.

"Prima facie, the death of birds appears to be due to the avian flu as they are dying in large numbers. However, bacterial and pathogen test reports are awaited and expected to be out within a couple of days", Rohane said.

Authorities in all these states have asked people not to panic. According to the WHO, "Meat products and eggs can be safely consumed, provided they are properly prepared, because influenza viruses are inactivated by thorough cooking”.