Fans Ecstatic as Ex-Indian Cricketer Dhoni Reportedly Set to Export Veggies to Dubai

On 15 August, former Team India’s captain M.S. Dhoni retired from international cricket, thanking his fans and supporters. He made the announcement on his Instagram account. However, he continued to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has amazed his fans with his gaming strategies, hair styles, and passion for bikes. Now he has come up with something new again.

Dhoni, who has already retired from international cricket, has turned his passion for growing organic fruits and vegetables in his farmhouse in Jharkhand state into a new venture.

A report on the Indian news channel NDTV suggests the former captain will be exporting veggies and berries, including cabbages, tomatoes, strawberries, etc., to Dubai. It is also being said that the cabbages and tomatoes from this farm are a huge hit in the local market of his hometown Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

With hundreds of thousands of his fans existing on social media and around the world, many are amused and showering praise upon him on Twitter in different ways for the new initiative.

Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni has involved in organic farmingafter retirement and as per the latest development , vegetables grown in Dhoni farmhouse are set to be sold in Dubai 🤩

*There is a huge demand of cabbage from MS Dhoni's farm house in Ranchi market

Proud to be a Dhoni fan who is out of any controversy and enjoying his life in his farmhouse doing farming

Meanwhile, its great to see a new farmer ready with his produce.....



MS Dhoni's farm vegetables to be sent to Dubai, preparations for sending consignments in final stage

According to India Today - The vegetables from MS Dhoni Farmhouse having high demand and are set to land in the markets of Dubai. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 2, 2021

​Dhoni captained Team India in limited-over formats from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014. He has six Test hundreds to his name and is the only Indian wicket keeper to score a double hundred in Test cricket. It also happens to be his highest Test score (224) and it was against Australia.

He has been honoured with India's third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, and is the recipient of the country’s highest sports achievement award - Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. Although he retired from international cricket on 15 August, he continues to be the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team in IPL.