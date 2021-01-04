Landslide in Popular Indian Tourist Spot Himachal Pradesh Leaves Hundreds Stranded

Hundreds of people have been stranded in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide. The natural calamity occurred near the Kinnaur-Kaza national highway that passes through the state's Kinnaur district.
The scenic Himachal Pradesh is a popular tourist place in the country and brings in tens of thousands of people, especially honeymooners and foreign travellers every year.
Himachal Pradesh: National Highway-5 from Kinnaur to Kaza is blocked since last night at Malling-Nalla near Nako in Kinnaur district, due to landslide; many vehicles stranded on both sides. pic.twitter.com/pZSBVaRJ3c— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021
Vehicular traffic near the Kinnaur-Kaza highway has been affected, leaving it dotted with the private vehicle owners waiting for an alternative route or a detour to reach their respective destinations.
Local media reports suggest that the Border Roads Organisation is trying to remove the debris to clear the national highway.
According to a report in the newspaper Tribune, the landslide was followed by snow and the road link between the Lahaul-Spiti district and several villages was cut off.
