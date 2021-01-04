Modi Gov't Becomes Meme Bait After Chinese Firm Bags Underground Rail Project in India

Influenced by a months-long border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Sino-Indian relations have not been at their best for almost a year now. In retaliation for the deadly border clashes, India took several measures to limit China's involvement in the nation's operations and development projects in 2020.

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is advocating a vision of making India "self-reliant", a Chinese firm, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company Limited, has bagged a contract to construct a 5.6-kilometre-long underground rail project stretching from the Indian capital New Delhi to the city of Meerut in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The news has not gone down well with Indians, who for the past few months have been riding high on anti-China sentiments due to the ongoing border tensions in Ladakh, encouraging each other to boycott services and products from its large neighbour.

From strongly worded opinions to mean memes: netizens are bombarding Twitter with posts against the "hypocrisy" of PM Modi's government, which has banned over 200 Chinese apps, restricted the participation of Chinese firms in new tech and infrastructure projects, but has now handed over an important contract to a Shanghai-based company.

The hashtag #BoycottChina is yet again trending in the top spot on Twitter in India.

Delhi merath RRTS project awarded to chinese firm. Is it justified after Galwan valley incidence? #boycottchina — बिहारी छोरा (@AmitabhMi) January 4, 2021

​Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will cover a total distance of 82 kilometres and join the cities.

The contract was awarded to the Chinese company by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), executing the country's first Regional Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS).

Citing NCRTC officials, The Print reported that the contract was awarded following a "set procedure", although in June of last year, speculation was rife that the Chinese firm had emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of this project.

After several rounds of diplomatic talks between India and China over the past nine months, no middle ground to de-escalate the border tensions has yet been found.

Tensions at the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) escalated in April 2020 after troops from both countries accused each other of trespassing the loosely demarcated border.

The situation worsened later in June when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in hand-to-hand combat following which Delhi reported the death of 20 soldiers, while Beijing never confirmed any casualties.