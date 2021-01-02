Indian Capital Wakes up to a Shivery, Rainy Morning, Setting Twitterati Abuzz Over Cold Wave

Many parts of Delhi and its neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana woke up on Saturday to a wintry and rainy morning as northern India continued to battle with chilly weather.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms may be witnessed in the country’s northern region in the next few hours.
02-01-2021;0745 IST; Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Gannaur, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Bharatpur, Hansi, Tosham, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Narwana, Narnaul pic.twitter.com/gABgZufHeh— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 2, 2021
Parts of Delhi receive light rain; visuals from near Gazipur border pic.twitter.com/D5QtMThRIl— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021
#WATCH: First #Sunrise of #GatewayOfIndia on the First Day of the Year #2021. #NewYear #NewYear2021 #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/6rMQSXBZ0u— Dreams of Journalist (@TheDreamsReport) January 1, 2021
The start of the second day of 2021 remained cold and it started to rain; several netizens took to social media to share what they feel about the ongoing cold wave in different ways:
Welcome the new year with all the Seasons Yesterday was Winter today is Raining tomorrow might we fell like that summer has arrived!— Blissfull_ Sacrifice ❤️🇮🇳 (@B_Sacrifice4) January 2, 2021
People of Delhi be like:-#DelhiRains #DelhiWinters #Delhi pic.twitter.com/yRWPCY1URE
#WATCH: Parts of #Delhi receive light #rain: visuals from #RKPuram. pic.twitter.com/AdXeNqIios— Dreams of Journalist (@TheDreamsReport) January 2, 2021
If the cold was not enough, it is gonna rain tomorrow in Delhi too 🥶— Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) January 1, 2021
If Jagjit Singh was alive, he would have said: Dhai mahine jawani naal chaldi, sardi Dilli di
Was welcomed in Delhi with rain this morning.— Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) January 2, 2021
Hello 2021!
