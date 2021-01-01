Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone Shocks Fans by Deleting Instagram & Twitter Posts

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has left her fans shocked after deleting all of her posts from Instagram and Twitter on Friday morning.
The 34-year-old actress' distraught followers mused over why she may have done it on social media.
Update: Deepika has went from 1200 posts to 196 and continues to decrease. Looks like she has a New Years Present planned for all her fans 💕 pic.twitter.com/HTyqB9rlKN— Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) December 31, 2020
Deepika said new decade, new me— Fawadpika Supremacy (@Strromae) December 31, 2020
The actress, who has battled depression and runs a foundation for mental health, hasn’t revealed the reason behind removing her posts.
What's Happening @deepikapadukone 🥺— Nithya (@Nithya__10) December 31, 2020
Whyyy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0pzIB2lZk8
It’s good to see that she’s rebranding herself 🥂❤️#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/WVPLWvwCh0— Dawood Haider (@dawoodxdp) January 1, 2021
Unplanned trends are the besttest #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/AMmlrZJGZy— Chandvi 🦋 (@deepveer_spy) January 1, 2021
After deleting all of her posts, Padukone shared a 32-second audio post on both Instagram and Twitter saying “2020 is a year of uncertainty for everyone” while “wishing good health and peace” of mind for 2021.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)